JD-U Leader Shot Dead In Bihar’S Nalanda

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) A JD-U leader was shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda district on Thursday.

The victim, Karu Tanti, is a block general secretary of the JD-U and head of Ant Panchayat in Rajgir block of the district. The attack has caused tension in the region.

According to Rajgir Deputy Superintendent of (DSP) Sunil Kumar Singh, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

“The motive behind the attack remains unclear. We are investigating the murder case from all angles. The incident occurred around 4 pm. The culprits will be apprehended soon,” Singh said.

The family members of the deceased claimed Karu Tanti was called out of his house by the attacker who shot him.

This incident occurred in the block of Bihar's Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar, further contributing to the tense atmosphere in the area.

Regarding the incident, Dharmendra Kumar, the son of the victim Karu Tanti, stated:“My father was sitting at the door of the house and talking on the phone when an assailant called him, greeted him first by bowing down before shooting him. After committing the crime, the criminal fled the scene.”

Dharmendra Kumar mentioned that as soon as the incident occurred, they rushed his father to a private clinic in Bihar Sharif, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“We have no known disputes with anyone and we do not understand why such an incident happened with my father,” Kumar said.

The incident has shocked the local community, especially considering that the Asian Women's Hockey Championship, featuring six countries, is taking place in the same district.

The crime is particularly concerning as it has occurred in the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, raising concerns about law and order in the region.