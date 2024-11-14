Connecticut Wind Collaborative Launches Groundbreaking Study To Strengthen And Expand Offshore Wind Supply Chain In New England And Beyond

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GROTON, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Wind Collaborative (CWC) is thrilled to announce the launch of the Connecticut Offshore Wind Study. This gold-standard initiative aims to build upon the Connecticut Offshore Wind Strategic Roadmap by identifying and expanding opportunities for Connecticut and the Northeast region. The study will be led by Xodus and The Pew Charitable Trusts (Pew), renowned experts in chain analysis and offshore wind development, ensuring a high-caliber approach to fostering regional collaboration and economic growth.

Wind turbine components for Revolution Wind, developed by Ørsted to serve Connecticut and Rhode Island, are staged at State Pier in the Port of New London, CT.

The CWC OSW Industry Study is an ambitious, forward-looking effort to solidify Connecticut's position as a key player and regional collaborator in offshore wind. With a focus on addressing regional supply chain gaps, fostering regional collaboration, and supporting local manufacturers, the study promises to yield sustainable benefits for the state's manufacturing sector and contribute to long-term economic growth. Connecticut has played a pivotal role as a first mover in advancing the offshore wind industry with Connecticut businesses and workers contributing to every East Coast offshore wind project to date and State Pier in the Port of New London serving as a marshaling and assembly hub for three projects.

"Now is a critical time for state collaboration in order to build upon complementary strengths and answer shared challenges that will best enable the growth of a robust regional offshore wind industry," said Andy Logan, Head of Industry Development at Xodus. "This study will be unique in recognizing not only the powerful role Connecticut businesses play in the emergent offshore wind sector, but also the benefits of what can be further achieved when working in partnership with neighboring states to develop regional capability."

"Connecticut has the potential to be an important link in the offshore wind supply chain, a growing sector that can enable the state to add jobs and boost economic growth, while also helping the state make progress toward its clean energy goals. By evaluating its strengths and identifying areas for development, Connecticut is positioning itself to become a leader in this emerging industry and to help ensure the state is ready to meet future energy demand," said Courtney Durham Shane, Senior Officer, The Pew Charitable Trusts.

This initiative further reinforces Connecticut's commitment to renewable energy and highlights the state's role in supporting industry innovation across the region as offshore wind development gains momentum across the United States.

"Our goal with this study is to place Connecticut at the forefront of offshore wind supply chain development," said Kristin Urbach, Executive Director of the Connecticut Wind Collaborative. "This collaborative, regional research will serve as a foundation for sustainable economic growth, job creation, and supply chain enhancement - putting Connecticut and its neighbors in New York, New Jersey and all of New England on the map as leaders in renewable energy innovation."

"Connecticut's Blue Economy continues to play a pivotal role in supporting this new domestic clean energy ecosystem that is boosting local economies and spurring investment," said Paul Lavoie, Connecticut's Chief Manufacturing Officer. "This exciting initiative will bring stakeholders from across the region together to strengthen and expand our collective supply chain capabilities."

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development has contributed $70,000 to this initiative, and the Southeastern Connecticut Enterprise Region has contributed $50,000. Other industry partners have also provided funding.

The supply chain analysis expertise of Xodus combined with Pew's nonpartisan, in-depth research capabilities will ensure valuable, evidence-based insights to guide policymakers and industry stakeholders. Together, their contributions will provide data-driven recommendations for bolstering the sector's growth and resilience.

The study will feature robust stakeholder engagement and clear, actionable recommendations. The completed study is anticipated to be released in the Spring of 2025.

