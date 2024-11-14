Barlow Gallery Expands With New Gallery Of Fine Art & Photography In Hotel Murano

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barlow Gallery, downtown Tacoma's newest and most active art gallery, announced they are expanding their footprint with a second location inside Hotel Murano.

Art lovers and community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024, at 3:30pm at the new gallery located inside the main entrance of Hotel Murano, at 1320 Broadway in downtown Tacoma. Enjoy the artwork, enter a raffle and celebrate with a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber. Learn more and RSVP: Eventbrite | Facebook

Featuring the largest curated collection of fine art and photography in South Puget Sound, Barlow Gallery offers over 500 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and jewelry from dozens of international artists and photographers, with the majority coming from the Pacific Northwest.

New artists and their works are regularly circulated every few weeks at both Barlow Gallery locations, in addition to all art being displayed in a robust online gallery at barlowgallery. Featuring rich profiles for each artist, the virtual gallery is designed to excite art lovers, encourage new collectors, and inspire people and the spaces where they live and work.

Owners Ron Stevenson and Rachel René have created welcoming spaces where purchasing art and supporting artists is affordable and customizable. In addition to offering original artworks, Barlow Gallery enables the highest quality digital reproductions and giclée prints to be created in any size from any painting or photograph in inventory, on materials including paper, metal, acrylic, canvas, glass, or wood.

Hotel Murano is the Northwest's premier art-filled hotel, conveniently located next to the Tacoma Convention Center, and walking distance to the Tacoma Art Museum and world-class Museum of Glass with its breathtaking Chihuly Bridge of Glass. The extensive meeting spaces throughout the facility will enable Barlow Gallery to regularly hold new and larger events featuring new art and new artists.

“We eagerly welcome Barlow Gallery to Hotel Murano with their shared passion for the arts, believing that together we can inspire creativity and foster a vibrant art community,” said Thomas Pavlik, Area General Manager for Benchmark Luxury & Lifestyle, operators of Hotel Murano.

Barlow Gallery in Hotel Murano opens to the public Tuesday, November 19th. Explore the diverse collection of fine art in the main Barlow Gallery location at 1328 Market Street in downtown Tacoma, directly behind Hotel Murano. Visit barlowgallery for current hours and the latest exhibition information.

