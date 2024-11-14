Amir Arrives In Ankara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Ankara today on an official visit to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.

The Amir was received upon his arrival at Ankara Esenboga International Airport by Foreign HE Hakan Fidan, a number of senior officials and members of the Qatari Embassy.

During this visit, His Highness will co-chair the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee with President HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.