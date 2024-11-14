Inspectors At Qatar Customs Seize Over 2,500Kg Banned Tobacco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: officials at Hamad and Southern thwarted an attempt to smuggle banned tobacco hidden among a shipment of metal bars.

Following inspection by Customs Authorities, using latest X-ray and other devices, the officials detected the contraband in a hollowed out section among the steel angle bars.



The seized materials weighed a total of 2,575kg, tweeted the officials on their social media account.