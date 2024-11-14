عربي


Inspectors At Qatar Customs Seize Over 2,500Kg Banned Tobacco

11/14/2024 9:23:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: customs officials at Hamad port and Southern ports thwarted an attempt to smuggle banned tobacco hidden among a shipment of metal bars.

Following inspection by Customs Authorities, using latest X-ray and other devices, the officials detected the contraband in a hollowed out section among the steel angle bars.

The seized materials weighed a total of 2,575kg, tweeted the officials on their social media account.

The Peninsula

