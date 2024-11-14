Smartphone 3D Camera Market Projections 2020-2030: Technological Advances And Demand Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smartphone 3D Camera Growth

Smartphone 3D Camera Market Expected to Reach $44.01 Billion by 2030-Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Smartphone 3D Camera Market ," The smartphone 3D camera market size was valued at $2.55 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $44.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2021 to 2030. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global smartphone 3D camera market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:3D camera refers to an integrated computing device or product, that captures three-dimensional images, which enhances the overall quality of the visuals. 3D camera-equipped smartphones are one of the emerging technologies that provide enhanced quality pictures and videos to end users. Currently, the latest smartphones are integrated with 3D cameras that can sense movements, while taking pictures and enhance the picture quality. Smartphone 3D cameras have gained popularity among the young generation due to their attractive features, such as real sensing of the object, clarity, and HD performance.Stereoscopic 3D camera technology is the most preferred and cost-effective technology for smartphone 3D cameras as compared to time-of-flight technology. Stereoscopic technology is expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period and is expected to remain dominant during the market. Whereas, the time of flight 3D camera technology segment is expected to exhibit faster growth, with a CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period, owing to its accurate sensing of the object feature.The prominent factors that drive the smartphone 3D camera market growth include, growth in the adoption of smartphones, rise in usage of 3D content across media, entertainment, & gaming industries, and surge in inclination toward high-end technology & advanced feature smartphones. At present, various developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others focus on building digital infrastructure. Therefore, a rise in investment by the IT & telecom industry across these countries is expected to boost the growth of the smartphone 3D camera market. Hence, various developed economies are investing in these countries to build their business globally. However, the high initial cost and compatibility related to usage are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the myriad features of smartphone 3D cameras are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global smartphone 3D camera industry during the forecast period.The smartphone 3D camera market analysis is provided based on technology, resolution, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into stereoscopic cameras and time-of-flight. The ToF 3D Camera technology is expected to witness an increase in adoption shortly, as this technology allows a smartphone to capture accurate real-time 3D images with a high degree of accuracy and sensitivity. However, camera manufacturers extensively use stereo vision technology owing to the simplicity of its implementation as compared to other technologies.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on resolution, the market is divided into 8MP, 8 MP to 16 MP, and above 16 MP. To gain diverse insights globally, the smartphone 3D camera market trends are analyzed as per different geographies, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The market share in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such, as changes in consumer buying behavior, strong purchasing power, and rise in disposable income in the region drive the adoption of 3D camera technology in smartphones.The arrival of COVID-19 significantly affected the electronic and semiconductor sector. Businesses and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to an increase in several COVID-19 cases, and were estimated to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown disrupted the global supply chain, posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers. The overall production process is being adversely affected, but owing to a surge in demand from consumer sectors, the global smartphone 3D camera market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Key Findings of Study- Based on type, the time-of-flight (TOF) is anticipated to dominate the global smartphone 3D camera market share , in terms of revenue during the forecast period.- North America held the majority of market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG., Intel Corporation, Leica Camera AG, Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PMDtechnologies AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the smartphone 3D camera market.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

