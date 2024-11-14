Leading Factor Driving The Biopolymers Market In 2024: Rising Awareness Of Plastic Pollution Fuels Growth In The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biopolymers Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Biopolymers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The biopolymers market has grown from $15.47 billion in 2023 to $17.57 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 13.6%. The rise is attributed to environmental concerns, technological advancements in biopolymer production, a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging, and an increasing preference for sustainable products.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Biopolymers Market ?

The biopolymers market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $29.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8%. This growth is driven by innovations in bio-based materials, investments in R&D, and applications in automotive and construction. Key trends include the demand for high-performance bioplastics, biopolymer applications in 3D printing, eco-conscious products, hybrid biopolymers, and recycling advancements.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Biopolymers Market:



What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Biopolymers Market?

Growing awareness of plastic pollution, driven by environmental campaigns and research, is expected to boost the biopolymer market. Biopolymers offer eco-friendly alternatives, promoting sustainable solutions to reduce plastic waste.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Biopolymers Market?

Major companies operating in the market are BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Braskem S.A, Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., Avient Corporation, Danimer Scientific Inc., NatureWorks LLC, Avantium N.V., AMSilk GmbH, SECOS Group Limited, BioLogiQ Inc., Total Corbion PLA, CuanTec Ltd., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Biopolymers Market Size ?

Major players in the biopolymer industry are working on developing semi-crystalline polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers to enhance performance and biodegradability for sustainable applications. These semi-crystalline PHA biopolymers are biodegradable plastics derived from natural resources, offering greater heat stability and rigidity compared to their amorphous counterparts, and are used in applications requiring higher thermal resistance and structural strength, such as packaging, agricultural films, and durable goods.

What Are The Segments In The Global Biopolymers Market?

1) By Product: Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate, Bio-Polyethylene, Biodegradable Polyesters, Biodegradable Starch Blends, Polylactic Acid, Polytrimethylene Terephthalate, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Other Products

2) By Application: Films, Bottle, Fibers, Seed Coating, Vehicle Components, Medical Implants, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textiles, Agriculture, Other End-Uses

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Biopolymers Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the biopolymers market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Biopolymers Market Defined?

A biopolymer is a natural polymer created by living organisms, such as proteins, nucleic acids, or polysaccharides. These biodegradable materials, used in packaging, agriculture, and medical applications, offer a sustainable alternative to synthetic polymers and reduce plastic waste.

The Biopolymers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Biopolymers Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Biopolymers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into biopolymers market size, biopolymers market drivers and trends, biopolymers global market major players, biopolymers competitors' revenues, biopolymers global market positioning, and biopolymers market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biopharmaceutical Cmo Market Report 2024



Biotechnology Reagents Global Market Report 2024



Animal Biotechnology Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.