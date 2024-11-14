Israeli military launches airstrike along border between Syria, Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Israeli military launched air strikes along the border between Syria and Lebanon, reportedly targeting key infrastructure, according to state in Damascus. The strikes were concentrated in Syria’s Homs region, a known stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Syrian state news agency Sana reported that the Israeli air raids hit bridges along the Orontes River and roads near the Syria-Lebanon border, although there was no immediate confirmation from Syrian authorities regarding casualties.



A prominent monitoring group stated that 15 individuals were wounded in the strikes, which primarily affected areas in the Homs region. While the Israeli military rarely provides details on its operations in Syria, it confirmed the air raids, which had been initially reported by Sana. The Israeli army explained that the strikes were directed at smuggling routes used to transport weapons to Hezbollah, a group that Israel considers a terrorist organization. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the airstrikes were carried out with intelligence from the IDF and were focused on disrupting weapon supply lines.



Sana’s report also mentioned that the airstrikes were met with anti-aircraft fire, though it did not specify the extent or success of the Syrian response. The air raids are part of Israel's broader strategy to target military infrastructure and weapon smuggling routes that it believes are used by Hezbollah, which has a significant presence in southern Lebanon and has fought alongside Syrian forces in the ongoing civil war.



The military activity reflects ongoing tensions in the region, with Israel regularly conducting operations in Syria aimed at curbing the influence of Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups. These strikes have sparked reactions from Syria, but Israel maintains that its actions are necessary to protect its security and prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to hostile entities.

MENAFN14112024000045015839ID1108886155