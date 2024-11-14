Window Lift Motors Market Size Worth USD 3,967.95 Million By 2032 - Exclusive Report By Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumers anticipating an elevated degree of comfort in vehicles are driving the window lift motors market.
New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- market Outlook:
Polaris Market Research's latest analysis reveals that the market for window lift motors is on a growth trajectory. The window lift motors market size was valued at USD 3,448.88 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 3,967.95 million by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 1.6% from 2024 to 2032.
Market Introduction:
A window lift motor is a mechanical gadget in the car for uplifting and scaling down the windows. It is an important constituent of a car's power window system. The window regulator transforms the revolving movement of an electric motor into linear motion, which uplifts and lowers the windows.
A car's window regulator transforms the electric motor's rotational movement to linear movement, which uplifts or lowers the window. When the driver or passenger operates the switch on the door panel, an electric signal is dispatched to the motor. The motor gyrates, and the gear fabrication moves the window in tandem with the track. The track is a conductor that the window accelerates and is accountable for sustaining it in an accurate position as it moves up and down. The window is connected to the regulator mechanism, which is the component that moves the window up and down.
Report Features:
Market Data : In-depth analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD million from 2024 to 2032.
Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles : Coverage of major companies in the window lift motors market, such as AISIN SHIROKI, Antolin, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, and Denso Corporation.
Customization : Get customized reports as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.
Key Players and Market Developments:
Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, HI-LEX Corporation, Inteva Products, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Kuster Holding GmbH, Mitsuba Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products, Inc. and Valeo are window lift motors market key players. These players strive to garner a larger share of the market through innovations and strategic partnerships. Some of the latest industry developments are:
February 2024 : STMicroelectronics instigated the AEK-MOT-WINH92 estimation board for regulating DC motors in car window lifters. January 2024 : Han Yale Ind. Co., Ltd. disclosed its proposal to announce an inventive, smart window lift motor and window regulator at the approaching AAPEX event.
Market Growth Drivers:
Growing Urbanization : Growing urbanization is causing more people to utilize personal vehicles for traveling and conveyance. Thus, elevated vehicle holding causes a growing demand for window lift motors. Additionally, the post-market automotive sector is encountering a notable rise in the demand for vehicle customization, especially in the zone of power window system refurbishment, boosting the window lift motors market growth.
Surge in Energy Efficiency : Electric vehicles are outlined with progressive electronic systems that categorize cost-effectiveness, user comfort, and improved vehicle performance. Window lift motors sanction the seamless functioning of power windows and also maximize the holistic energy intake of the vehicle. Thus, the demand for such inventive motor technologies is growing as automakers struggle to afflict stability between vehicle presentation, fuel efficiency, and good feeling attributes that consumers anticipate from contemporary EVs.
Progressive Technologies : Inventions in motor technologies are playing an important part in the market. The advancement of more fuel-efficient and dense window lift motors has transfigured the automotive industry by confronting the requirement for presentation and renewability. These progressions are especially vital in hybrid and electric vehicles, where decreasing energy intake is crucial.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific accounted for the largest window lift motors market share. The region's dominance is largely due to the flourishing automotive industry propelled by growing vehicle production and sales in nations such as China, India, and Japan.
North America : North America is projected to register a significant CAGR in the window lift motors market from 2024 to 2032. The growth is primarily fuelled by the existence of notable automotive industry contenders such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and others.
Market Segmentation:
By Voltage Outlook:
By Vehicle Type Outlook:
Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Position Outlook:
Front Windows Rare Windows
By Type Outlook:
Arm Type Single Rail Cable Double Rail Cable
By Sales Channel Outlook:
By Region Outlook:
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
