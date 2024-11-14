Tesla plans on recalling thousands of Сybertrucks

(MENAFN) Tesla is recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks in the U.S. over a potential fault in the drive inverter that could increase the risk of a crash. The issue, which affects Cybertrucks manufactured between November 6, 2023, and July 30, 2024, involves the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) in the vehicle’s drive inverter. According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the defect could cause the drive inverter to stop generating torque when the accelerator pedal is pressed, leading to a loss of propulsion and a higher risk of collision.



Tesla will replace the faulty inverters free of charge for affected customers. The issue was first flagged in August when a customer reported a sudden loss of propulsion on July 31. Since then, Tesla has identified an increased failure rate among vehicles with MOSFET-equipped inverters and decided to issue the recall voluntarily. The company emphasized that there have been no accidents, injuries, or fatalities linked to this issue.



This recall is part of a series of issues Tesla has addressed with the Cybertruck this year, including problems with accelerator pedals, bed trim adhesion, and wiper failures. In a previous recall, Tesla addressed a rearview camera malfunction in over 27,000 Cybertrucks that could impair visibility and increase crash risks. Tesla began delivering the highly anticipated Cybertruck in 2023 after delays related to production and battery-supply issues.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885979