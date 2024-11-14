عربي


Temporary Road Closure On West Industrial Street Tomorrow

11/14/2024 7:24:17 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary road closure on southbound traffic at West Industrial St from Street15 to Street 33 on November 15. 2024.

While the Northbound traffic will remain unaffected, the southbound road will be closed from 12am midnight to 10am for gantry installation, stated Ashghal on its social media.

It further advised road users to use Street 15 to Al Kassarat St. as an alternative route.

It added that this road closure is in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

The Public Works Authority called on road users to be careful, adhere to the speed limit, follow the directions of the temporary directional and traffic signs, use alternative roads, and avoid road during peak times as much as possible.

The Peninsula

