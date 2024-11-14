Honoured By The World: PM Modi's Record Number Of Highest Civilian Awards

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is a leader to have received a record number of civilian honours -- amounting to 14 -- from numerous countries, highlighting his leadership and India's growing stature on the global stage.

These awards signify strengthened relationships and reflect India's expanding influence and engagement worldwide.

In April 2016, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash. The prestigious award was presented by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Later in 2016, PM Modi was awarded Afghanistan's highest civilian honour, the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan.

In 2018, during a historic visit to Palestine, Prime Minister Modi was honoured with the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award, Palestine's highest recognition for foreign dignitaries.

In 2019, the Prime Minister received the UAE's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed Award, as a testament to the close India-UAE relations.

Russia also conferred Prime Minister Modi with its highest civilian honour, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, in 2019, recognising his efforts to strengthen India-Russia ties. PM Modi received the award during his visit to Moscow in July 2024.

In 2019, the Maldives presented PM Modi with the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, the country's highest honour for foreign dignitaries.

In the same year, PM Modi was also honoured with Bahrain's King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, highlighting the growing India-Bahrain relationship.

The United States conferred PM Modi with the Legion of Merit in 2020, an honour awarded by the US Armed Forces for exceptional service and achievements.

Bhutan recognised PM Modi with its highest civilian decoration, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, in December 2021. The award was presented during his visit to Bhutan in March 2024.

In 2023, during his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was awarded the Ebakl Award by President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau.

Fiji honoured PM Modi with the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest honour in the country, recognising his global leadership. The award was presented by PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji.

Additionally, the Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae, conferred PM Modi with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu, Papua New Guinea's highest honour.

In June 2023, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred the 'Order of Nile' on Prime Minister Modi, Egypt's highest state honour.

On July 13, 2023, France awarded PM Modi the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, in a ceremony led by President Emmanuel Macron.

On August 25, 2023, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou honoured PM Modi with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, the second-highest civilian honour of Greece.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Africa in November 2024, Dominica has announced it will bestow upon him its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour.

In addition to these highest civilian honours, PM Modi has received several prestigious awards from renowned global organisations.

In 2018, he was awarded the Seoul Peace Prize by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation, in recognition of his contributions to global harmony and world peace.

In the same year, the United Nations honoured PM Modi with its highest environmental accolade, the Champions of The Earth Award, for his bold environmental leadership.

In 2019, PM Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award, which is annually awarded to leaders who demonstrate outstanding national leadership.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded PM Modi the Global Goalkeeper Award in 2019, in recognition of his efforts to transform India's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan into a mass movement for cleanliness.

In 2021, PM Modi received the Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award from Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA), in recognition of his leadership on global energy and environmental sustainability.