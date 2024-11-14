Sajid Yousuf Dar Earns AFC Pro License
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a landmark achievement for the Jammu & Kashmir football community, Sajid Yousuf Dar, an international coach and coach educator, has successfully earned the prestigious AFC Pro License.
This elite qualification, highest in Asian football coaching, marks a new pinnacle in his distinguished
career.
J&K Football Association on Wednesday congratulated Sajid on his achievement.
“Throughout his career, Sajid Yousuf Dar has continuously brought immense pride to Jammu & Kashmir
with his remarkable achievements, inspiring young talent, and championing the growth of football in the
region,” the association said.
“His AFC Pro License not only enhances his own legacy but also elevates the standards of football coaching across J&K, setting a powerful example for aspiring coaches and players alike.”
Downtown Heroes FC also had a congratulatory message for Sajid.
“This is a monumental milestone in your coaching career, and we are thrilled to see your hard work and dedication pay off. ... As you celebrate this achievement, know that you've joined an elite group of coaches who have demonstrated the highest level of expertise and professionalism,” the club said.
Srinagar-born Sajid Yousuf Dar is currently the head football coach of Kashmir University. He has coached several national youth teams as well as the India women's senior team.
