Amir Leaves For Turkiye

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Doha on Thursday morning, heading to Ankara for a working visit to the Republic of Turkiye, during which His Highness and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will co-chair the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee. HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.

