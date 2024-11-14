Former Team USA Chief Joins Enhanced Games, Among Other Senior Hires Ahead Of 2025 Debut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Enhanced Games expands team with leading experts in Games Delivery, Relations, Safety, and Digital.

New hires bring world-class experience from US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Nike, Red Bull, and C.F. Future-forward vision reinforces momentum, athlete empowerment, and innovation ahead of the 2025 games.

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enhanced Games announces several recent additions to its growing leadership team, marking a significant step forward as the organisation prepares for its inaugural games at the end of 2025. The key hires bring a wealth of experience from elite sporting organisations, world-renowned athletic programs, and pioneering content platforms. The new leaders collectively bolster the Enhanced Games' mission to reshape the future of sport.

Enhanced Games

Dr Aron D'Souza, President of the Enhanced Games, shared his enthusiasm for the new team members, stating, "We're delighted to welcome Rick, Tim, Dan, and Alejandro to the Enhanced Games. Each brings invaluable expertise, energy, and momentum, setting us up for future success. As we prepare to host the first-ever Enhanced Games, their combined knowledge and deep experience will play a pivotal role in delivering a truly innovative sports experience."

The new appointments include:

Rick Adams, Senior Vice President, Games Delivery

With a distinguished career in the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), including serving as Chef de Mission of Team USA at the Beijing and Tokyo Olympic Games, Rick Adams brings expertise in managing top-tier sports events and operations. Formerly Chief of Sport Operations, Chief of Sport Performance and National Governing Body Services, and Chief of Paralympic Sport at the USOPC, Adams also led USA Weightlifting as CEO and served as President and CEO of the East Coast Hockey League. His expansive experience in sports delivery and athlete services will be instrumental in designing and orchestrating the inaugural Enhanced Games.

Tim Phelan, Vice President, Athlete Relations

Tim Phelan joins the Enhanced Games from Nike, where he directed sports marketing initiatives across multiple regions, including North America, Russia, and EMEA. With a strong background in track and field and a Master's in Human Kinetics and Sports Management, Phelan's focus on connecting with athletes aligns perfectly with the Enhanced Games' commitment to athlete empowerment. His global insights and deep industry connections will strengthen relationships with athletes worldwide.

Dr. Dan Turner, Ph.D., Director, Athlete Safety

A seasoned sports performance scientist, Dr Dan Turner has been at the forefront of high-performance science with Red Bull North America, consulting for elite athletes, and working within performance medicine. With a Ph.D. in Clinical Human Physiology, Turner's work has centred around optimizing athlete safety and performance. His expertise will be pivotal in ensuring that Enhanced Games athletes have access to cutting-edge, science-backed support for optimal well-being.

Alejandro Arenas, Director, Content & Digital Channels

Alejandro Arenas, a leader in digital sports engagement, brings experience from Snapchat as Head of International Sports Partnerships and from Real Madrid C.F. as Global Head of Social Media. Known for his innovative approach to engaging sports audiences, Arenas will lead Enhanced Games' digital strategy, ensuring a dynamic and accessible experience for fans and athletes alike. His focus on immersive digital content will amplify the Enhanced Games' vision across global platforms.

Each of these leaders will contribute critical expertise to the Enhanced Games' mission as we shape the future of competitive sports. Their combined skills across Games Delivery, Athlete Relations, Athlete Safety, and Digital Channels mark a robust expansion of our leadership team and set Enhanced on a dynamic course toward the 2025 games.

About the Enhanced Games:

The Enhanced Games are redefining the future of sports, merging scientific innovation with athletic achievement to create a captivating competition for sports fans, tech enthusiasts, and the science-curious. Founded in 2023 by Australian entrepreneur Aron D'Souza, the Enhanced Games challenge conventional views on human performance, embracing advancements in medicine and technology to safely expand the boundaries of what is possible. With a vision to inspire superhumanity, the Games provide athletes with the opportunity to enhance their abilities under professional supervision, focusing on transparency, safety, innovation, and record-breaking feats.

Backed by pioneering investors like Peter Thiel, Balaji Srinivasan, and Christian Angermayer, the Enhanced Games represent a global movement at the intersection of sport, science, and cultural evolution. Empowered by a diverse team of experts from organizations including FIFA, Nike, Red Bull, and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, we are committed to creating a fair, financially equitable platform that inspires humankind to overcome limits and redefine human potential.

