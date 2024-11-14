Bihar Govt Approves 3 Pc DA For Employees

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) In a significant decision on Thursday, the Bihar under Chief Nitish Kumar approved 38 agendas, including a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners.

With this increase, the DA has risen from 50 per cent to 53 per cent, effective retroactively from July 1, 2024, marking a substantial boost for government staff and pensioners.

Among other key decisions, the cabinet sanctioned a grant of ₹207.49 crore to support non-financed colleges in Bihar.

Additionally, several administrative and workforce expansions were approved, including the establishment of the Patna Urban Management Unit, the creation of a new Additional District Magistrate post for Patna, 19 clerical posts for the Bihar Collectorate, eight driver positions for the Bihar Vehicle Driver Cadre, and 19 office attendant posts.

The Cabinet also greenlit the implementation of the Rural Road Strengthening and Management Program under the Chief Minister Rural Road Upgradation Scheme. The initiative aims to ensure the regular and systematic repair and upgrading of rural roads, overseen by the Rural Works Department, to improve rural infrastructure across the state.

The Bihar Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also approved a range of important decisions to advance state administration, tourism, and law enforcement including Bihar Social Media and Online Media Rules 2024. These new regulations aim to streamline and oversee digital media operations within the state.

Tourism Development in Sitamarhi: Over ₹120 crore has been allocated for acquiring 50.5 acres of land around the Punauradham Temple in Sitamarhi, with the goal of enhancing infrastructure for tourism in this historically and culturally significant area.

To enhance security in Patna's urban areas, the Cabinet approved the creation of 153 new law enforcement positions, including roles for three DSPs, three police inspectors, nine inspectors, 18 sub-inspectors, and 120 constables.

The Cabinet approved a proposal for Sulabh International social service organisation to manage and maintain public toilets at major tourist destinations, aiming to improve sanitation for visitors.

The Revenue Land Reforms Department has restructured Patna Sadar into four zones: Patna Sadar Zone, Pataliputra Zone, Patna City Zone, and Didarganj Zone. A total of 60 new posts across various categories have been created to manage these zones effectively.

The Chief Minister Grihasthal Purchase Assistance Scheme 2024 was approved to provide additional assistance to citizens for household purchases, reflecting the government's commitment to supporting residents' living standards.

These initiatives represent a concerted effort by the Bihar government to strengthen governance, boost tourism, improve urban infrastructure, and enhance public welfare across the state.