Russians Kill Two Civilians, Injure Eight In Donetsk Region On Nov 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 13, the Russian forces killed two civilians in Donetsk region and wounded eight others.

Chief of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin shared this information on , as reported by Ukrinform.

"On November 13, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk: in Novotroitske and Shevchenko. Eight people were in the region over the course of the day," Filashkin stated.

He emphasized that the total number of in Donetsk, including 2,868 killed and 6,409 wounded, does not account for the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Additionally, Ukrinform reported that sappers had neutralized a Smerch multiple rocket launcher shell that the Russian invaders had fired at Lyman in Donetsk.