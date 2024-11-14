Russian Strikes Leave 15 People Injured In Kherson Region Over Past Day
Date
11/14/2024 2:12:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, Russian strikes on November 13 resulted in 15 people being injured.
Chief of the Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin shared this update on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
Prokudin detailed that the areas hit by enemy shelling and airstrikes included Beryslav, Poniativka, Stanislav, Tiahynka, Odradokamianka, Antonivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Tomaryne, Bilozerka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, and Kherson itself.
Read also: Russians launch heavy strike
on Kherson damaging apartment buildings
The attacks targeted a utility company, a fire station, damaged an apartment building, seven private homes, a utility structure, a garage, as well as an ambulance and several private vehicles.
Due to this aggression, a total of 15 individuals were wounded, Prokudin emphasized.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that a drone strike on an ambulance in Stanislav left a paramedic and two drivers injured.
MENAFN14112024000193011044ID1108884689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.