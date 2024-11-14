Russian Strikes Leave 15 People Injured In Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, Russian strikes on November 13 resulted in 15 people being injured.

Chief of the Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin shared this update on , as reported by Ukrinform.

Prokudin detailed that the areas hit by enemy shelling and included Beryslav, Poniativka, Stanislav, Tiahynka, Odradokamianka, Antonivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Tomaryne, Bilozerka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, and Kherson itself.

on

The attacks targeted a utility company, a fire station, damaged an apartment building, seven private homes, a utility structure, a garage, as well as an ambulance and several private vehicles.

Due to this aggression, a total of 15 individuals were wounded, Prokudin emphasized.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that a drone strike on an ambulance in Stanislav left a paramedic and two drivers injured.