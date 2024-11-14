Ministry Of Environment Launches Updated Air Quality Platform On Its Website

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched today the updated version of the Air Quality on its official website.

The new version offers enhanced data accuracy and a diverse range of information about air quality across all regions of the country. This update includes modifications that enable the display of all data according to the latest global standards, marking an important step toward establishing a national air quality monitoring network.

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud highlighted in a statement that the focus on air quality aligns with the state's vision of protecting and preserving the local environment and its impact on public health, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a healthy and prosperous society capable of managing the countrys comprehensive development.

He noted that the updated Air Quality Platform is part of the Ministry's efforts toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, protecting and preserving all elements of the local environment as a national heritage to be safeguarded for future generations, thereby ensuring the sustainability of national resources.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry Abdulhadi Nasser Al Marri said that the launch of the platform's new version reflects national efforts to build a comprehensive air quality network. He added that, through this network, citizens can access air quality information across the country via a display screen available on the Ministrys website. He noted that the platform presents monitoring results through color-coded indicators, making it easier for the public to understand air quality levels in different areas.

In this regard, Director of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department Eng. Hassan Al Qasmi emphasized the Ministrys commitment to developing the Air Quality Platform to keep pace with the latest global technologies, enhancing its accuracy in accordance with international standards. The electronic system of the platform has been updated, incorporating technologies that offer a variety of information and services and allow public interaction.

Assistant Director of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department Abdullah Al Khulaifi noted that the Ministry has introduced technologies that improve the speed and accuracy of data transfer from the 44 air quality monitoring stations across the country to the monitoring and data analysis unit within the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department. He noted that this information is then displayed on the platform, enabling Ministry specialists to plan effectively and take necessary actions to maintain air quality throughout the country. (

