Amaran OTT Release Date: For The First Time, Massive Box Office Collection Pushes Online Streaming Of A Tamil Movie

The Tamil blockbuster Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, continues to make waves at the box office. It has emerged one of the most successful Tamil films of the year.

Amaran has collected ₹168.70 crore net across all languages within 14 days of its release. Tamil audiences contributed ₹135.85 crore while Telugu added ₹29.35 crore. The film's strong opening week of ₹114.85 crore showcased its massive appeal. Even on November 13, the movie collected ₹4.25 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie was initially set to stream on Netflix 28 days after its theatrical release. However, due to its exceptional cinema performance, Netflix has decided to delay the OTT release by a week. The film will now premiere on the OTT platform on December 5.

This rare move highlights the film's strong theatrical run and the demand it continues to generate among audiences. Industry expert Sreedhar Pillai noted the significance of this decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He explained that Amaran's OTT premiere delay is unprecedented for a Tamil film.

“Exclusive- Huge! #Amaran #OTT streaming pushed by a week! The @Siva_Kartikeyan blockbuster was supposed to to be streaming 28 days after release. Now seeing its phenomenal run in theatres, #Netflix has pushed the OTT premiere by a week! First time happening for a Tamil film!” he wrote.

Amaran worldwide box office collection

The movie has collected ₹73.75 crore from the overseas market. With ₹189.25 crore gross minted from the domestic market, the total worldwide box office collection of the movie now stands at ₹263 crore.