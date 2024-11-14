Qatar And Turkiye: Historical Relations, Growing Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani embarks on a visit to the Republic of Turkiye to strengthen the strategic relationship between the State of Qatar and the sisterly the Republic of Turkiye and broaden its horizons.

HH the Amir will meet with President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the growing strategic ties between the two countries and avenues for strengthening them in a range of realms, in pursuit of serving the shared objectives and interests of the two nations and their peoples, in addition to exchanging perspectives on the latest regional and global developments of shared concern.

H H the Amir and H E the President of Turkiye will co-chair the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, which is considered the most consequential high-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries. Since the establishment of this committee in 2014, over 110 agreements and MoU have been signed to enhance the cooperative relationship in multiple sectors. Qatar and Turkiye share rock-solid strategic ties that have evolved since their establishment in 1973. In July 2023, the two nations celebrated the 50th anniversary of these relations, which have transformed from a normal relationship into a strategic partnership in recent years, encompassing multiple realms such as the economy, industry, defense, security, investment, energy, culture, intellectual property, education, and youth.

Qatar-Turkiye relations have continuously evolved across all fields, thanks to the commitment of both countries' prudent leaderships to strengthening these ties, demonstrated by high-level visits and the cooperation agreements and MoU between Doha and Ankara across all fields. More tellingly, the outcomes of the exchanged official visits between the two leaderships and senior officials in the two nations, along with the regular meetings of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee since its founding, underscore the shared commitment to deepening these bilateral relations, as well as the strong and enduring coordination on key global issues.

The two countries maintain reciprocal support for each other across various fields, including the support Qatar provided to the victims of the disastrous earthquake that hit the Republic of Turkiye in February 2023.

Qatar leveraged every available means and resources to assist those affected by the disaster, with H H the Amir paying a visit to the Republic of Turkiye and meeting with H E the Turkish President to demonstrate the State of Qatars unwavering support for the Turkish and Syrian peoples, and to underscore its solidarity at the highest levels. The volume of Qatari humanitarian aid exceeded 1,000 tons, delivered by over 50 aircraft since the first day of the disaster as part of an air bridge between the two nations. And The Qatar-Turkiye Container City, established in Hatay, became a powerful symbol of fraternity and solidarity in the eyes of both the brotherly Qatari and Turkish peoples.

The volume of trade between the two countries highlights their ever-evolving bilateral relationship, supported by direct maritime routes and a number of signed agreements. Additionally, shared investments are thriving, with Turkiye positioning itself as a superb investment hub for Qataris.

Qatar is one of the largest foreign investors in Turkiye, with Qatar Investment Authority spearheading several mega projects there, with roughly 200 Qatari firms operating in the Turkish market, while over 771 Turkish firms operate in the Qatari market, as well as 15 Turkish firms activating in Qatar Free Zones.

Over recent years, the Qatari private sector has been active across various Turkish investment sectors, including real estate, construction, tourism, media, finance, and healthcare. Recently, Qatari investments have shifted toward the ports and technology sectors. Qatar holds shares in several Turkish firms, most notably the auto-manufacturer BMC in which Qatar holds 49.9% of the company's shares, as well as investments in numerous Turkish firms and projects, with the Istanbul Canal being one of the most consequential projects, planned for implementation in the years ahead. The volume of trade between the two countries reached QR4.75 billion in 2023, with QR1.64 billion representing Qatari exports and QR3.11 billion representing imports from Turkiye. Petroleum products and raw aluminum are among Qatar's top exports to Turkiye. Additionally, Qatar's main imports from Turkiye include transformers, food items, and other goods and both countries aim to strengthen their trade ties and elevate the trade volume to $5 billion in the medium term.

Qatar hosts numerous Turkish trade delegations who regularly visit the country, with enduring communication ongoing between the private sectors in the two countries, where bilateral trade cooperation is discussed and followed up on, along with the investment climate and the foremost sectors in which businessmen from the two sides can invest.

In February 2024, the Qatari-Turkish Joint Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation held its first session in Istanbul. The session was co-chaired by Minister of Commerce and Industry,H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, and Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye, H E Dr. Omer Bolat, to discuss facets of cooperation across the gamut of multiple sectors from trade, investment, manufacturing industries, logistics, information technology, to digital services, financial services, food, agriculture, healthcare services, and education.

The two sides agreed to take essential steps to move forward in boosting trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, in pursuit of increasing the volume of trade and expediting the flow of commodities, services and investments. In February 2024, Qatar Chamber (QC) took part in the fifth meeting of the Arab and Turkish Chambers, held at the headquarters of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce in Cairo to discuss avenues for deepening economic cooperation and elevating the trade exchange between the Arab countries and Turkiye. The existing military cooperation between Qatar and Turkiye has remarkably evolved since the signing of the military cooperation and defense industries agreement in 2014, which entered into force in 2017, after it had been endorsed by the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye. It aims to share military expertise and advance military industries, in addition to allowing each country to use the other country's seaports, aircraft, airspace, and capitalize on its military facilities. In confirmation of the outstanding relationship between Doha and Ankara, the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar marked the National Day of the Republic of Turkiye in March, to highlight the Turkiyes prolific culture and heritage in the presence of a host of officials, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, and members of the Turkish community.

Director General of Exports at the Turkish Ministry of Trade H E Mehmet Ali Kilickaya underscored the importance of exhibitions as platforms for engagement and international cooperation, noting the strength of Qatar- Turkiye bilateral relationship and cooperation in multiple domains.