Shura Council Participates In Arab Parliament Dialogue

Doha: The Shura Council participated yesterday in the Arab Parliament Dialogue on protecting older persons from violence, abuse, and neglect.

The dialogue was organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) via conference.

Representing the Council in the dialogue was member of the council H E Khalid bin Abbas Kamal Al Emadi alongside participants from Arab parliaments concerned with population and social issues, including members from specialized committees in legislation, social affairs, education, health, and human rights.

In his remarks during the dialogue, H E Al Emadi highlighted Qatar's respect and appreciation for older adults, noting that all Qatari ministries and public institutions have been directed to use the term seniors of esteem instead of elderly in all official correspondence, websites, and statements.

He outlined Qatar's efforts, policies, and measures aimed at enhancing and protecting the rights of that segment of the population and prioritising them in inclusive social policies, and providing high-quality services and care to ensure them a dignified life.

He also highlighted some of the services provided for this group, such as comprehensive healthcare in hospitals and health centres, as well as home-based care services within their family residences, known as home care.

He touched on the role of the Ehsan Center, a civil and social organization dedicated to empowering this group, supporting their active participation in various fields, and raising public awareness about their rights and essential issues. The center provides integrated services for seniors across Qatar.

Al Emadi noted that this group is held in high regard within Qatari society, where cultural values and religious teachings uphold their respect and care. He emphasised that seniors are an integral part of the family and community fabric in Qatar, with efforts made to ensure their inclusion through participation in family and community activities.