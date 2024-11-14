Turkish main stock ends Wednesday’s session looking up

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 9,300.30 points, marking a 0.80 percent increase from the previous session's close. The opened the day at 9,196.02 points, steadily rising throughout the session and gaining 73.44 points by the end of the day. This positive performance reflects the continued investor confidence in Borsa Istanbul, as the market experienced a strong upswing during the trading hours.



The daily transaction volume reached a substantial 109 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD3.18 billion. This figure highlights the high level of market activity and investor participation, further underlining the positive sentiment surrounding Türkiye’s financial markets. The uptick in the BIST 100 index was seen despite global economic pressures, demonstrating resilience in the domestic market.



As of 6:38 p.m. local time (1538GMT), commodity prices saw notable movement. The price of an ounce of gold was valued at USD2,604.20, reflecting the ongoing volatility in precious metals markets. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD71.31 per barrel, signaling a slight drop in oil prices. These fluctuations are being closely monitored by investors and analysts, as they have the potential to impact the broader economic outlook in Türkiye and globally.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the US dollar was trading at 34.3403 Turkish liras, while the euro was valued at 36.3755 liras. The British pound exchanged hands at 43.6461 Turkish liras. These exchange rates reflect the continued depreciation of the Turkish lira against major currencies, a trend that has been observed in recent months, influencing both domestic and international trade dynamics.

