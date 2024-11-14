Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,690 Over Past Day
Date
11/14/2024 2:12:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 14, 2024, amount to approximately 716,070 personnel, including 1,690 losses in the past 24 hours.
This information was shared on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,319 (+19) Russian tanks, 18,947 (+51) armored combat vehicles, 20,472 (+64) artillery systems, 1,252 (+3) MLRS, 997 (+1) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 18,852 (+54) operational-tactical level UAVs, 2,640 (+4) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 29,090 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,629 (+0) pieces of special equipment.
This information is being continuously updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 13, by 22:00, there were 151 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines.
