When Ending Ukraine War, Trump Must Not Foresake Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On the campaign trail, Donald famously stated he could end the war in Ukraine in a day. The public statements floated as trial balloons by“people close to Trump” in the news suggest that President-elect Trump intends to force Ukraine to accept a peace treaty that freezes the current conflict.

This would be a disaster for the people of Ukraine . It would also be a disaster for 23 million people living on the other side of the world in Taiwan. Taiwan is an island off the coast of China that was briefly governed by the same that represented the UN member state known as China.

However, shortly after China signed the UN Charter, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) won a civil war against Chiang Kai-shek's nationalists who retreated to Taiwan.

Since then, the CCP has claimed Taiwan is part of China under what it calls the One-China Principle, despite the fact that Taiwan has never been controlled by the CCP and was, in fact, occupied by Japan for all of World War 2 after the Qing Dynasty ceded Taiwan to Japan after losing the Sino-Japanese War in 1895 .

This complex history tied directly to the creation of Communist China has created a geopolitical nightmare in the Taiwan Strait, the 110-mile wide stretch of the Pacific Ocean separating China from Taiwan.

Even more terrifying is the situation of small islands Taiwan controls that are mere miles off the coast of China such as Kinmen Island, where Chinese fishermen recently drowned after a CCP gray-zone warfare operation went wrong .