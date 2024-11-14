Global Times: Strengthening Ties Between China And Peru Through Lion Dance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 31st

APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, the capital of Peru, visitors from around the world, including Chinese delegates, experienced the warm hospitality of the Peruvian people. Despite the physical distance between China and Peru, the friendship between the peoples of both countries goes way back in history. The deep has been evident through the example of the lion dance.

With the support of the Chinese Embassy and Chinese community in Peru, Atilo Alfredo Sarmiento Rivera and three other young members of the Ton Huy Chong Koc Chinese Central Charitable Society's lion dance troupe traveled a great distance from Peru to South China's Guangdong Province in late October. They came to study lion dance techniques and experience Chinese culture firsthand, the People's Daily reported.

Long journey

The Chinese community in Peru has an over 170-year history. In 1886, the Qing (1644-1911) government established the Ton Huy Chong Koc Chinese Central Charitable Society in Lima. The organization manages charitable initiatives within the Chinese community in Peru, aiming to foster mutual support and preserve and promote Chinese cultural values.

Generations of Chinese immigrants have been known for their hard work and friendliness, earning respect and recognition in Peruvian society. Peruvians warmly refer to their ethnically Chinese counterparts as compatriots. In 1988, the Ton Huy Chong Koc founded a lion dance troupe with the aim to unite Chinese expatriates in Peru through traditional Chinese culture while enriching Peru's diverse cultural landscape.

"As part of intangible cultural heritage, the lion dance holds great significance for the preservation and promotion of traditional Chinese culture," Zou Weiming, captain of the Lion Dance Team at Guangzhou Sport University, who has hosted Rivera and his peers for the training, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The lion dance, as a traditional art form rich in Chinese characteristics, is not only beloved within China, but has also gained widespread acceptance and demand worldwide, thanks to the efforts of overseas Chinese communities. In many overseas Chinese communities, the lion dance has become an important cultural tradition. In regions like Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe, with significant Chinese populations, lion dance performances are an essential part of celebrations during traditional festivals such as the Spring Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, Zou said.

Today, dragon and lion dances have become part of Peruvian society. Each Spring Festival, the lion dance troupe parades through Chinatown, with gongs and drums enthralling the crowd. Locals line the streets, eager to watch and touch the lions for good luck - a cherished folk tradition. Lion dances have also become a popular feature at Peruvian weddings.

"As people's demand for diverse cultures continues to grow, lion dance culture, as a unique art form, holds considerable appeal in the international market," Hua Haixiong from the Lion Dance Team at Guangzhou Sport University, told the Global Times.

Global art form

"Taking part in international exchanges allows lion dance troupes to raise the global profile of this traditional art form while promoting exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations," Zou said.

The Ton Huy Chong Koc's Lion Dance Troupe is the largest of its kind in Peru, with over 200 members, including both locals and Chinese Peruvians, ranging in age from 9 to 55. The troupe is a vibrant feature at public events and international cultural festivals throughout Peru.

As one of the first Latin American countries to welcome Chinese immigrants, Peru now has the largest Chinese community in the region. The local population and the Chinese community have a deep appreciation for traditional Chinese culture, including the dragon and lion dances, embodying the strong, enduring friendship between China and Peru.

During an interview with the People's Daily, Rivera said he had been looking forward to visiting China for a long time. His great-grandfather was Chinese and made the journey across the oceans to settle in Peru, bringing with him a deep sense of nostalgia for his homeland.

"Chinese culture has influenced me greatly - I started learning martial arts and the lion dance when I was very young," Rivera said. Returning to the country his great-grandfather often spoke about, he felt a strong sense of familiarity and was eager to learn more, dedicating himself fully to the lion dance.

In his free time, Rivera enjoyed exploring the local sights. When he was training in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province, he visited the Foshan Ancestral Temple, where the intricate architecture and ancient charm made him feel like he was stepping into a folk art museum. He also toured the picturesque water towns of Shunde in Foshan, immersing himself in the poetic beauty of traditional Chinese life.

This trip to China is a great opportunity to learn and gain experience. The participants not only have a chance to learn professional lion dance techniques, but also get to immerse themselves in China's traditional culture and modern development, Chen Xiaodan, associate professor of Guangzhou Sport University and coach of the university's dragon and lion dance team, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

"Such cross-cultural exchanges help the peoples of the two countries to gain a deeper understanding of the cultures of the other and foster greater appreciation for the diversity of global civilizations," Chen said.

