Minister L. Murugan Addresses AAFT Students At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – Hon'ble L. Murugan, of State for Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, of India, addressed students of AAFT (Asian Academy of and Television) at Marwah Studios, emphasizing the rapid growth of India's and entertainment industry. During his visit, the Minister outlined the government's initiatives to further elevate the and its contribution to the nation's GDP.



“The Indian Media and Entertainment Industry is expanding significantly, and its contribution to our country's GDP is notable. We are committed to enhancing the infrastructure and services in this sector to take it to the next level,” said Minister L. Murugan, as he interacted with students and faculty at AAFT.



Praising the institution, he added,“AAFT has consistently produced top-notch professionals who are ready to contribute to this booming industry. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's role in shaping this institution, along with his visionary contributions to Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and numerous other associated ventures, is truly commendable.”



The Minister also spoke about the upcoming Film City near Jewar Airport, emphasizing the numerous opportunities it will bring to India's media landscape.“The new Film City will open a world of possibilities, further boosting India's media and entertainment sector and contributing to the nation's overall growth,” he stated.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, expressed his gratitude to the Minister for his visit and support. The Minister had earlier inaugurated the Suraj Parkash Shooting Floor at Marwah Studios and toured the world-class facilities available for education, training, and business at Marwah Studios and AAFT, which cater to the film, television, and media industries.



A poster was released by the minister to mark respect to World Food Day by United Nations. As a token of appreciation, Dr. Marwah presented the Minister with a lifetime membership to the International Film and Television Research Centre of AAFT, along with a memento, as a gesture of respect and gratitude.



