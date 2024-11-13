IEC Chairman Stresses University Role In Preparing Youth For Political Participation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Empowering youth in public work is a priority that aligns with fostering their involvement in party activities, Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with deans of student affairs and members of student union councils from public and private universities, as part of the Student Union Capacity Building Project, Maaytah noted that universities serve as a primary starting point for promoting public work.

Maaytah stressed that universities are key incubators for public engagement and that empowering young people through student union activities is an investment in their political futures, the Jordan news Agency, Petra, reported.

The chairman also said that the deans of student affairs play a crucial role, as they are in direct connection with students and bear the responsibility of nurturing a generation that values the law, dialogue, and teamwork.

The deans commended the IEC's support for student council elections, which includes guidance and logistical assistance.

They also shared recommendations for creating safe spaces for dialogue, enhancing student involvement in decision-making, and equipping students with the knowledge necessary for active community participation.

The initiative is a joint effort by the IEC, the National Democratic Institute, and the Institute of Politics and Society, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).