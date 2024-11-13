Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Concludes Q3 With Strategic Milestones And FDA-Cleared Phase 3 Program For Alzheimer's Disease

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Annovis provided business and updates for Q3 2024, spotlighting progress toward pivotal buntanetap trials in Alzheimer's disease.

The FDA has cleared Annovis to proceed with a Phase 3 program, which will include a 6-month study to confirm buntanetap's symptomatic benefits (beginning Q1 2025) and an 18-month study to explore potential disease-modifying effects.

Matthew Peterson, Ph.D., was appointed as Senior Clinical Scientist and will oversee quality and rigor in upcoming clinical trials.

Annovis filed three new patents for innovative combination therapies, involving buntanetap with Trulicity (dulaglutide), Viagra (sildenafil), and a combination of all three. As of Nov. 8, 2024, the company reported a cash position of $13.6 million, providing sufficient runway to support all Phase 3 preparatory activities and to initiate the pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's study in Q1 2025.

Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), concluded the third quarter with significant milestones achieved and a clear path forward for its lead candidate, buntanetap.

Buntanetap is an innovative drug designed to target neurodegeneration by inhibiting the formation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP43. This multifaceted inhibition improves synaptic transmission and axonal transport, reduces neuroinflammation, and...

