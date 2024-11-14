Only Focus On Corruption: Delhi BJP Chief Slams AAP Over Severe Pollution Levels

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its "failure" to manage rising pollution levels, stating that "focus on corruption" has worsened air quality in the national Capital.

Delhi woke up to dense smog on Thursday, as residents faced a 'severe' Air Quality (AQI) level. As of 7:30 A.M., the city's average AQI stood at 430, marking a second-consecutive day of hazardous pollution.

"The AQI at Kartavya Path was recorded at 473 this morning. This reflects how Delhi's air quality is steadily deteriorating. The core issue is that Arvind Kejriwal's government has no concrete policy or strategy to combat pollution," Sachdeva told IANS.

"In the past decade, they haven't presented a single comprehensive environmental plan. Pollution isn't limited to the winter; it's a year-round problem. Since January 1, Delhi's AQI has never dipped below 50," he added.

Highlighting the need for a strict anti-dust policy, the Delhi BJP chief said, "Fighting dust pollution requires a strict plan, yet the AAP government has failed to implement effective measures. They haven't even addressed essential infrastructure issues like road repairs and garbage disposal."

He stressed that PM 2.5, which originates from dust on unrepaired roads, is a significant contributor to pollution, noting that the Supreme Court recently rebuked the AAP government for leaving 3,100 tonnes of construction and demolition waste untreated. "AAP never addresses this," he added.

Sachdeva further criticised AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not tackling stubble burning in Punjab, another key factor in Delhi's pollution.

"Curbing Delhi's pollution and stopping stubble burning in Punjab were responsibilities that Arvind Kejriwal neglected, as he's more focussed on corruption," he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded AQI levels exceeding 400 in multiple areas of Delhi, with the highest readings reported in Anand Vihar (473), Ashok Vihar (474), Dwarka Sector 8 (458), and Jahangirpuri (471), indicating critical pollution levels across the city.