Anushka Sharma Shares A Glimpse Into Her Children’ Day Menu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Anushka Sharma has posted a glimpse into her Children's Day menu for her daughter Vamika which includes smiles, giggles and millet noodles.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a bowl filled with noodles. It also has two adorable forks with shapes of animals made on it.

For the caption, she wrote:“Children's day menu smiles, giggles and millet noodles.”

Millets are a highly varied group of small-seeded grasses, widely grown around the world as cereal or grains. According to reports, it may have been consumed by humans for about 7,000 years and potentially had "a pivotal role in the rise of multi-crop agriculture and settled farming societies".

Millets are gluten-free, highly nutritious and rich in dietary fibre. They are rich in micronutrients, including calcium, iron and phosphorus.

Anushka is married to star cricketer Virat Kohli. The two got married in 2017 in Italy in an intimate set up. The couple welcomed their first born, a girl, whom they named Vamika in 2021. They had their second child, a son, Akaay in 2024.

Recently, they enjoyed dosas at a Mumbai cafe, and a photograph from their visit was doing the rounds on social media.

She took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a post of a café featuring her and Virat posing with the staff members. Alongside the image, Sharma wrote in the caption,“Benne-fic full childhood memories revived macha.” The official Instagram account of Benne, a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra, posted a series of pictures from Virat and Anushka's visit there.

The cafe posted another photo of Virat and Anushka with the entire staff, with one extra team member humorously added through Photoshop. The caption explained,“POV: The one day you miss work. Dinesh was really sad he wasn't on shift today, so we photoshopped him in.”

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in the film "Zero" opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will next be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in "Chakda Xpress." The upcoming biopic is backed by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.