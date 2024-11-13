Russian Drone Targets Ambulance Vehicle On Call In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, the Russians deployed an UAV to hit an ambulance vehicle that was transporting wounded civilians.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin , Ukrinform reports.

"In Stanislav, a Russian UAV attacked an ambulance car evacuating the wounded," the report reads.

Prior to that, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman sustained explosive and shrapnel injuries as a result of an enemy drone strike on the village.

Russians launch heavy strike ondamaging apartment buildings

As the ambulance was taking the injured civilians to hospital, the enemy drone dropped explosives on the vehicle.

As a result, the ambulance vehicle was destroyed but no medics were injured.

Prokudin emphasizes that the cases when the enemy attacks "emergency" vehicles are not isolated. He expressed his gratitude to the doctors who continue to work in such difficult conditions and to the benefactors who support them.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 28, a Russian drone targeted civilians and an ambulance crew in the village Antonivka. As a result of the explosion, a paramedic suffered fatal wounds.

Photo: Kherson RMA