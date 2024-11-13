Russian Drone Targets Ambulance Vehicle On Call In Kherson Region
Date
11/13/2024 7:16:18 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, the Russians deployed an UAV to hit an ambulance vehicle that was transporting wounded civilians.
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin , Ukrinform reports.
"In Stanislav, a Russian UAV attacked an ambulance car evacuating the wounded," the report reads.
Prior to that, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman sustained explosive and shrapnel injuries as a result of an enemy drone strike on the village.
Read also:
Russians launch heavy strike on Kherson
damaging apartment buildings
As the ambulance was taking the injured civilians to hospital, the enemy drone dropped explosives on the vehicle.
As a result, the ambulance vehicle was destroyed but no medics were injured.
Prokudin emphasizes that the cases when the enemy attacks "emergency" vehicles are not isolated. He expressed his gratitude to the doctors who continue to work in such difficult conditions and to the benefactors who support them.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 28, a Russian drone targeted civilians and an ambulance crew in the village Antonivka. As a result of the explosion, a paramedic suffered fatal wounds.
Photo: Kherson RMA
MENAFN13112024000193011044ID1108883870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.