Nearly 90% Of Ukrainians Believe In Ukraine's Victory Over Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 88% of Ukrainian citizens believe that Ukraine will prevail in the war against Russia.

This is according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group from September 27 to October 1 this year, Ukrinform reports.

When answering the question "Do you believe that Ukraine will win the war?" 56% of respondents said "Definitely yes" and 32% answered "Most likely yes".

Some 10% of respondents do not believe that Ukraine will win, with 3% not even allowing the probability of victory over Russia.

Most Ukrainians are convinced that the war will end in less than a year or one to two years, whereas 4% believe that it will never end.

The survey was conducted throughout Ukraine, except for temporarily occupied territories in the east and Crimea. Some 2,000 citizens over the age of 18 took part in the survey.

A survey conducted last December 2023 revealed that 88% of Ukrainians believed in Ukraine's victory and 58% of them thought that this would happen in the short term.