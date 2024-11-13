PIB Srinagar Organizes Media Workshop 'Vartalap' In Baramulla

Qazi Salman, Joint Director, PIB Srinagar, formally welcomed the audience, providing an overview of the program's objectives. He highlighted how Vartalap is designed to bridge gaps between the government and the media to streamline better communication and understanding.

Sunil Koul, Assistant Director, PIB Srinagar, presented an in-depth overview of the functions of various media units within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including the Press Information Bureau.

In his address, DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa spoke on the Aspirational District Programme, highlighting Baramulla's strong performance across its parameters. He also discussed the implementation of flagship centrally sponsored schemes in the district, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development initiatives, as well as road infrastructure projects.

Chief Planning Officer, District Baramulla outlined the participants about the progress made by the district in the prestigious Aspirational district programme. He also explained how the district has ensured good ranks on various parameters and kept monitoring the progress and maintaining the pace of development. He also enlisted all the six awards the district has received under the programme.

Qazi Salman, Joint Director, Press Information Bureau, Srinagar provided a detailed presentation on the upcoming WAVES Summit scheduled for February 2025. Addressing a group of students in the audience, Shri Salman emphasised the students to sign up for WAVES challenges on offer and also amplify and to share this opportunity among their peers.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mastoora provided an overview of Ayushman Bharat Scheme and its progress in the district. She explained how complex procedures were done in the district where 14 hospitals are empanelled with the scheme and benefitting the masses across the district.

Ajaz Ahmad, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Baramulla gave an overview of the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He highlighted the main issues and challenges faced by the department and underlined the issues of misuse of drinking water as well as depletion of the water resources. Ajaz spoke about the importance of providing safe water and how Jal Jeevan Mission is a lifeline not only in the district but across the globe.

Iftikhar Naseem, District Information Officer, Baramulla, while presenting Vote of Thanks lauded the efforts of the PIB Srinagar in reaching out to the media fraternity of the district working in the peripheries.

The proceedings of the event were moderated by Sunil Koul. Majid Pandit, Media & Communication Officer, along with other staff members of PIB Srinagar, were present on the occasion.

