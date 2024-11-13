Kimberly-Clark Elects Joseph Romanelli To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB ) today announced that Joseph Romanelli, president of Human International for Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, ("MSD") has been elected to its board of directors, effective immediately. In connection with the election, Kimberly-Clark's board size will increase from 12 to 13 directors.

"Joe Romanelli is an outstanding addition to the Kimberly-Clark Board of Directors," said Mike Hsu, chairman and chief executive officer of Kimberly-Clark. "As we advance our Powering Care strategy, we will benefit from Joe's global leadership experience and his expertise in using leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world."

Mr. Romanelli has served as president of Human Health International for MSD, a global healthcare company that develops and manufactures medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, since 2022. In this role, he oversees MSD's 75-plus markets outside of the U.S. and leads a team of 14,000 colleagues. Prior to joining MSD, Mr. Romanelli served as the chief executive officer of JiXing Pharmaceuticals, a China-based biopharmaceutical company. Previously, he served in a variety of strategic and operational roles with increasing responsibility at MSD and Schering-Plough for 25 years.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the

Kimberly-Clark website .

