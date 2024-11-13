QNL Explores History Of Ancient Moroccan Libraries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The history of ancient Moroccan libraries was the focus of a study day organised by Qatar National Library (QNL) as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture (YoC) celebrations.

Titled“The Ancient Libraries of Morocco: From Preserving Manuscripts to Beacons of Knowledge,” the event traced the founding and evolution of Moroccan libraries, highlighting the key role they played in facilitating knowledge exchange both locally and overseas.

The study day brought together Dr Al-Khayali Abdelmajid, head of Human Resources, Finance, and Scientific Research at the Hassania Library in Rabat, along with Dr Mustafa al-Tubi, head of the Research Team on Moroccan Manuscript Heritage at Ibn Zohr University, and Abdelfattah Boukchouf, director of the Qaraouiyine Library in Fez.

Participants discussed how ancient libraries facilitated the circulation of texts within intellectual circles, serving as communication bridges between the local community and scientific institutions overseas.

The discussions also touched on the future role of libraries in an increasingly digital world, reflecting on the challenges and successes that Moroccan institutions have experienced throughout their history.

QNL's senior archivist Dr Moez Dridi, who moderated the study day, said the event demonstrates the institution's commitment to promoting Arab heritage and providing insights into the history of the region.

The study day is the latest in a series of initiatives that celebrate the shared history, values and heritage of Qatar and Morocco. Qatar Museums' YoC initiative is an annual cultural exchange that strengthens Qatar's ties with nations worldwide through long-term cultural partnerships.

QNL kicked off its annual YoC celebrations in September and is planning a series of events in the coming weeks, ranging from reading circles to lectures, workshops and exhibitions on the history and traditions of Morocco, a statement added.

