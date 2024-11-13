Amir Visits Turkiye Thursday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will head to Ankara Thursday on a working visit to the Republic of Turkiye, during which the Amir and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will co-chair the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee.

The 10th session will address prospects for enhancing the strategic partnership between the two fraternal countries, and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to signing a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with an official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the Turkish president will discuss the growing strategic ties between the two countries and avenues for strengthening them in a range of realms, in pursuit of serving the shared objectives and interests of the two nations and their peoples, in addition to exchanging perspectives on the latest regional and global developments of shared concern, QNA said.

Since the establishment of the committee in 2014, over 110 agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed to enhance the cooperative relationship in multiple sectors.

Qatar and Turkiye share rock-solid strategic ties that have evolved since their establishment in 1973. In July 2023, the two nations celebrated the 50th anniversary of these relations, which have transformed from a normal relationship into a strategic partnership in recent years, encompassing multiple realms such as the economy, industry, defence, security, investment, energy, culture, intellectual property, education, and youth.

Qatar-Turkiye relations have continuously evolved across all fields, thanks to the commitment of both countries' prudent leaderships to strengthening these ties, demonstrated by high-level visits and the co-operation agreements reached between Doha and Ankara across all fields.

The two countries maintain reciprocal support for each other across various fields, including the support Qatar provided to the victims of the disastrous earthquake that hit Turkiye in February 2023.

The volume of trade between the two countries highlights their ever-evolving bilateral relationship, supported by direct maritime routes and a number of signed agreements.

