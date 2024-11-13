A Single Ornament Is A Promise Of Hope - Seasonal Décor Helps Fight Poverty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bo Christoffer Brekke, Others General ManagerWEST NYACK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elevating a woman from poverty can begin with the creation of a single ornament. For 26 years, Others Trade for Hope , a Salvation Army social justice mission, has focused on ending poverty by working with formerly trafficked, exploited, or vulnerable women in Kenya and Bangladesh communities. Embroidering hearts are the first items women learn to make and 26 years later, these hearts have become best sellers. The impact of women making hearts resounds throughout the community as Others brings hope, dignity, and independence by teaching a tradecraft to those living in poverty.Lucky began making traditional red-and-white hearts with Others in 2008 at a time when she was in a hopeless situation. In her words,“I'm very blessed to learn the skills. I don't need to ask for help from other people. I now earn enough money to maintain a good life. I cannot tell you where I would be if I were not in this program. I feel this is the best thing I have ever been given. I do not ever want my childhood experiences to be the experiences of my children.”Others Trade for Hope provides meaningful, at-home, flexible work that pays a fair wage. Others embodies a unique vision centered on empowering communities through sustainable trade, economic opportunity and self-sufficiency. The women and men who work with Others make handmade, on-trend products with artistic quality: Holiday Ornaments and Décor, Kitchen, Travel, Accessories, Purses, and Scarves-every item incorporates handmade traditional techniques and designs-such as Dhaka flower embroidery, jute braiding, sisal weaving, or hand-carvingWith every stitch, bead, and thread, Others artisans aren't just creating beautiful pieces; they're weaving a future of possibility for their families and their communities. As their production increases, so does their income-a tangible reflection of their hard work and determination-and they're able to invest in the most precious asset of all: education. Imagine a child's bright eyes fill with wonder as they step into a classroom for the first time and are transformed by the power of education.“Our key goal is to create jobs and, in that way, contribute to empowerment and poverty alleviation,” explains Others' general manager, Bo Christoffer Brekke. That includes“self-help groups focusing on women's opportunities in Kenya; a production center in Bangladesh with our own sewing, handloom, and woodwork sections; and also partnerships with Salvation Army projects working with sex trafficking victims.”Scandinavian beauty and simplicity run through Others home collection created under the guidance of Oslo, Norway-based design director, Ellen Skaar. As familiarity with sustainable brands continues an upward trend, Others eye-catching designs made with renewable materials will continue to help end poverty. Not only is Others Trade for Hope breaking the cycle of poverty, but we're also unlocking the door to education along the way.About Others Trade for HopeOthers Trade for Hope (Others) is a Salvation Army initiative creating jobs for women and men to escape poverty and human trafficking in Africa and South Asia by creating handmade, fairly traded products in safe working conditions. For 26 years, Others has trained and empowered women to develop an artisan trade resulting in intricate, desirable apparel, accessories, home & kitchen items, and seasonal products. With more than 1200 artisans, Others aims to create a pathway to independence for artisans to support themselves and their families for generations. For more information, visit and follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @OthersUSA. Contact April Foster, Director of USA Trade for Hope, for interviews at ....About The Salvation ArmyIn 2023, The Salvation Army helped nearly 27.5 million people overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 6,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of“America's Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

