Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 14-16, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Marivie Alabanza
|
The Peninsula
Winter markets, bazaars, and more- cinema, art, and workshops galore! There's F1 fun for racing fans and football action for all the clans. See below where you can watch, shop, and play to kick off the season the festive way. Enjoy the weekend!
Read Also
Intercontinental Cup 2024 Qatar: ticket pre-sale from tomorrow
Qatar Vs Uzbekistan: AFC Asian Qualifiers-Road To 2026 World Cup
November 14, 2024
7:15pm onwards
Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Al Saad Stadium)
Spend your Thursday evening watching live football action between Qatar and Uzbekistan. This is the fifth round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match. Fans of all ages need to have a ticket to attend the match-get yours here and support our two-time Asian champions, Alnnabi!
Ajyal Film Festival 2024
November 16-23, 2024
Various timings and locations
Doha Film Institute's 'Moments That Matter' 12th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival brings filmmakers from Qatar and beyond for a week-long celebration of cinema, culture, and creativity.
The Festival will showcase over 60 films from 42 countries depicting themes that will inspire attendees young and old alike with stories of resilience, hope and community empowerment. Ajyal also offers a range of engaging activities, workshops, panel discussions, and Qatar's largest pop-culture event- Geekend.
Events will be held across key locations, including Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail and VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City. Click here for further details and to book your tickets.
Visit local farms' winter markets
Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
7am - 3pm
Various locations
Support national products by purchasing fresh locally-grown vegetables and fruits directly from Qatari farms. The five seasonal markets are located in Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Shahaniya, and Al Shamal.
Besides a wide variety of veggies at reduced costs, honey, dates, eggs, flowering plants and other items are also offered.
Read Also
Maroon 5 to perform at Lusail International Circuit for F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024
Lebanese singer Myriam Fares to perform at F1 Qatar Grand Prix
Pre-sale ticket prices announced for FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Qatar
WISH 2024
Until November 14, 2024
8am - 4pm
Qatar National Convention Centre
You have until tomorrow to catch the 7th edition of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH). The event, organised by Qatar Foundation, gathers over 3,000 health professionals to discuss global health challenges under the theme "Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity, and Resilience."
This year, WISH collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop evidence-based reports for more in-depth discussions. The summit will also feature contributions from local and international partners on issues such as health systems, ethics, physical health, and mental health. Click here to register.
MIA Bazaar
Until February 8, 2025
Fridays: 4pm - 10pm; Saturdays: 2pm - 9pm
Museum of Islamic Art Park
The MIA Bazaar is back, offering stunning views of Doha's West Bay as the perfect backdrop for a day of shopping and relaxation. Find a variety of handmade crafts, artwork, and fashion from local entrepreneurs, all while enjoying delicious treats by the waterfront. For more details or to participate as an entrepreneur, email [email protected] !
F1-themed Fan Activation Zones
Until November 30, 2024
Sunday to Wednesday: 12pm - 10pm; Thursday to Saturday: 12pm - 11pm
Place Vendome Mall and West Walk
The excitement builds up for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 with F1-themed fan zones at two destinations. Join the excitement ahead of the race-check out interactive games, live performances, awesome prizes, plus snap a pic with the stunning replica F1 car.
Hospitality Qatar 2024
Until November 14, 2024
11am - 9pm
Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre
For nine years now, Hospitality Qatar provides a platform for suppliers to connect with key decision-makers and buyers from top hotels, restaurants, and F&B outlets. This year, the event's highlights include the Salon Culinaire competitions with over 175 chefs from Doha's top hotels and live cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs from France, Morocco, and beyond.
Covering all industry segments, Hospitality Qatar is the ideal platform for participants to showcase their products and services and gain valuable insights into the Qatari market. If you wish to attend the second and final day, click here .
Torba Market 2024
November 16 onwards
Saturdays: 8am - 9pm
Education City Gate 7
The Torba Market is back, and it's better than ever! This year, the market launches the Wonky Veg Qatar initiative, a rescue mission to give those 'not pretty enough veggies' delivered to needy homes. In addition to a wide selection of fresh produce, you'll find an array of artisan products, handmade crafts, local fashion, delicious food stalls, and more. Plus, pets are welcome from 8am to 3pm, so bring your furry friends along for a day of shopping and fun.
Also, Torba is still accepting applications to become a vendor or Torba Junior! If you are a local farmer or artisan running a small business or an aspiring young entrepreneur, click here to be a vendor, or here to be a Torba Junior. And if you're interested in hosting an event or workshop, send an email to Torba on: [email protected] .
Jeju Haenyeo Exhibition
Until November 25, 2024
10am - 10pm
Katara Building 47, Gallery 2
Don't miss the Jeju Haenyeo Exhibition, a fascinating exhibition in collaboration with the Korean Embassy in Qatar. Explore the rich diving heritage shared by Qatar and South Korea, and learn about the Haenyeo- women divers from Jeju Island who have been diving into the sea for generations to harvest seafood like sea snails, seaweed, and abalones.
The exhibition also features images of traditional diving gear, including swimming goggles. Discover this unique aspect of cultural history-it's free!
Moroccan Zouak Art Workshop
Until November 14, 2024
4pm - 7pm
Museum of Islamic Art
Whether you're an art lover or simply curious, MIA's Zawaq art workshop is sure to be a unique art experience. Join expert Master Youssed Al-Zawaq for an interactive workshop on Zawaq art, the exquisite traditional Moroccan decoration. As a leading craftsman in this art form, Youssef will teach participants the intricate techniques involved in this art form. For more details and registration, click here .
Doha Festive Market
November 16, 2024
10am - 5pm
Doha Golf Club
The whole family is invited to explore this year's edition of the Doha Festive Market, featuring more than 80 handicraft stalls and small businesses. There will be workshops, live music, and kids' areas for the magic show, face painting, and bouncy castles. Book your entry here .
MENAFN13112024000063011010ID1108883244