Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 14-16, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Winter markets, bazaars, and more- cinema, art, and workshops galore! There's F1 fun for racing fans and action for all the clans. See below where you can watch, shop, and play to kick off the season the festive way. Enjoy the weekend!

Intercontinental Cup 2024 Qatar: ticket pre-sale from tomorrow

Read Also



Qatar Vs Uzbekistan: AFC Asian Qualifiers-Road To 2026



November 14, 2024

7:15pm onwards

Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Al Saad Stadium)

Spend your Thursday evening watching live football action between Qatar and Uzbekistan. This is the fifth round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match. Fans of all ages need to have a ticket to attend the match-get yours here and support our two-time Asian champions, Alnnabi!

Ajyal Film Festival 2024



November 16-23, 2024

Various timings and locations

Doha Film Institute's 'Moments That Matter' 12th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival brings filmmakers from Qatar and beyond for a week-long celebration of cinema, culture, and creativity.

The Festival will showcase over 60 films from 42 countries depicting themes that will inspire attendees young and old alike with stories of resilience, hope and community empowerment. Ajyal also offers a range of engaging activities, workshops, panel discussions, and Qatar's largest pop-culture event- Geekend.

Events will be held across key locations, including Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail and VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City. Click here for further details and to book your tickets.



Visit local farms' winter markets



Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

7am - 3pm

Various locations

Support national products by purchasing fresh locally-grown vegetables and fruits directly from Qatari farms. The five seasonal markets are located in Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Shahaniya, and Al Shamal.

Besides a wide variety of veggies at reduced costs, honey, dates, eggs, flowering plants and other items are also offered.



Maroon 5 to perform at Lusail International Circuit for F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares to perform at F1 Qatar Grand Prix Pre-sale ticket prices announced for FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Qatar

Read Also

WISH 2024



Until November 14, 2024

8am - 4pm

Qatar National Convention Centre

You have until tomorrow to catch the 7th edition of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH). The event, organised by Qatar Foundation, gathers over 3,000 health professionals to discuss global health challenges under the theme "Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity, and Resilience."

This year, WISH collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop evidence-based reports for more in-depth discussions. The summit will also feature contributions from local and international partners on issues such as health systems, ethics, physical health, and mental health. Click here to register.

MIA Bazaar



Until February 8, 2025

Fridays: 4pm - 10pm; Saturdays: 2pm - 9pm

Museum of Islamic Art Park

The MIA Bazaar is back, offering stunning views of Doha's West Bay as the perfect backdrop for a day of shopping and relaxation. Find a variety of handmade crafts, artwork, and fashion from local entrepreneurs, all while enjoying delicious treats by the waterfront. For more details or to participate as an entrepreneur, email [email protected] !

F1-themed Fan Activation Zones



Until November 30, 2024

Sunday to Wednesday: 12pm - 10pm; Thursday to Saturday: 12pm - 11pm

Place Vendome Mall and West Walk

The excitement builds up for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 with F1-themed fan zones at two destinations. Join the excitement ahead of the race-check out interactive games, live performances, awesome prizes, plus snap a pic with the stunning replica F1 car.



Hospitality Qatar 2024



Until November 14, 2024

11am - 9pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre

For nine years now, Hospitality Qatar provides a platform for suppliers to connect with key decision-makers and buyers from top hotels, restaurants, and F&B outlets. This year, the event's highlights include the Salon Culinaire competitions with over 175 chefs from Doha's top hotels and live cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs from France, Morocco, and beyond.

Covering all industry segments, Hospitality Qatar is the ideal platform for participants to showcase their products and services and gain valuable insights into the Qatari market. If you wish to attend the second and final day, click here .

Torba Market 2024



November 16 onwards

Saturdays: 8am - 9pm

Education City Gate 7

The Torba Market is back, and it's better than ever! This year, the market launches the Wonky Veg Qatar initiative, a rescue mission to give those 'not pretty enough veggies' delivered to needy homes. In addition to a wide selection of fresh produce, you'll find an array of artisan products, handmade crafts, local fashion, delicious food stalls, and more. Plus, pets are welcome from 8am to 3pm, so bring your furry friends along for a day of shopping and fun.

Also, Torba is still accepting applications to become a vendor or Torba Junior! If you are a local farmer or artisan running a small business or an aspiring young entrepreneur, click here to be a vendor, or here to be a Torba Junior. And if you're interested in hosting an event or workshop, send an email to Torba on: [email protected] .

Jeju Haenyeo Exhibition



Until November 25, 2024

10am - 10pm

Katara Building 47, Gallery 2

Don't miss the Jeju Haenyeo Exhibition, a fascinating exhibition in collaboration with the Korean Embassy in Qatar. Explore the rich diving heritage shared by Qatar and South Korea, and learn about the Haenyeo- women divers from Jeju Island who have been diving into the sea for generations to harvest seafood like sea snails, seaweed, and abalones.

The exhibition also features images of traditional diving gear, including swimming goggles. Discover this unique aspect of cultural history-it's free!



Moroccan Zouak Art Workshop

Until November 14, 2024

4pm - 7pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Whether you're an art lover or simply curious, MIA's Zawaq art workshop is sure to be a unique art experience. Join expert Master Youssed Al-Zawaq for an interactive workshop on Zawaq art, the exquisite traditional Moroccan decoration. As a leading craftsman in this art form, Youssef will teach participants the intricate techniques involved in this art form. For more details and registration, click here .

Doha Festive Market



November 16, 2024

10am - 5pm

Doha Golf Club

The whole family is invited to explore this year's edition of the Doha Festive Market, featuring more than 80 handicraft stalls and small businesses. There will be workshops, live music, and kids' areas for the magic show, face painting, and bouncy castles. Book your entry here .