Colonists Set Fire To Three Palestinian Vehicle In East Jerusalem Neighborhood
11/13/2024 2:53:30 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Jerusalem / PNN /
Israeli colonists Wednesday burned three vehicles in sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem.
Local resident Jawad Burqan reported that a group of colonists stormed the neighborhood and set fire to his vehicle and two other vehicles in the area.
