Colonists Set Fire To Three Palestinian Vehicle In East Jerusalem Neighborhood

11/13/2024 2:53:30 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem / PNN /

Israeli colonists Wednesday burned three vehicles in sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem.

Local resident Jawad Burqan reported that a group of colonists stormed the neighborhood and set fire to his vehicle and two other vehicles in the area.

Palestine News Network

