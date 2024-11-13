Colonists Set Fire To Three Palestinian Vehicle In East Jerusalem Neighborhood

Local resident Jawad Burqan reported that a group of colonists stormed the neighborhood and set fire to his vehicle and two other vehicles in the area.

