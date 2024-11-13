More Than 30 People Arrested In Operation Jungle, A Drug Trafficking Network

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Some 33 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes related to international drug trafficking, illicit association, conspiracy and money laundering, to the detriment of the State's system. Authorities explained that this is Operation Jungle. The investigations took place in Panama, Panama West and Colon. This organized group was dedicated to coordinating all the logistics through meetings and telephone communications in order to introduce the drugs to the main of the country destined for Belgium, Taiwan, Holland, Spain and India. During the investigation, which began in July 2022, the Drug Prosecutor's Office indicated that a group of people were engaged in receiving drugs from Colombia through fast boats along the Pacific coast of Panama. During the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office was able to determine that this group of people used encrypted applications to obtain prior logistical communications for the illegal activity.

MENAFN13112024000218011062ID1108882915