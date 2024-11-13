عربي


Another Person Involved In The Robbery Of Delta Bank Is Captured

11/13/2024 2:48:06 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A new suspect has been arrested, allegedly involved in the robbery of Banco Delta, located on 24 de Diciembre, which occurred on May 2, 2024. Approximately B/. 7,848.00 was stolen in the robbery. The detainee was captured in a residence located in the Las Mañanitas district. Another man is currently in pretrial detention, facing charges of aggravated robbery against the bank.


The
robbery occurred around 10:00 am
at the
Banco Delta branch, located in the La Doña shopping plaza.
Six men who arrived
in a van
participated
in the robbery.
Once there, the assailants entered the branch armed and wearing uniforms that appeared to be from the National Police.
Through the
use of violence and intimidation, they managed to seize $7,848.00 in cash, belonging to the
bank.

Newsroom Panama

