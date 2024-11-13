Another Person Involved In The Robbery Of Delta Bank Is Captured

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A new suspect has been arrested, allegedly involved in the robbery of Banco Delta, located on 24 de Diciembre, which occurred on May 2, 2024. Approximately B/. 7,848.00 was stolen in the robbery. The detainee was captured in a residence located in the Las Mañanitas district. Another man is currently in pretrial detention, facing charges of aggravated robbery against the bank.

The

robbery occurred around 10:00 am

at the

Banco Delta branch, located in the La Doña shopping plaza.

Six men who arrived

in a van

participated

in the robbery.

Once there, the assailants entered the branch armed and wearing uniforms that appeared to be from the National Police.

Through the

use of violence and intimidation, they managed to seize $7,848.00 in cash, belonging to the

bank.