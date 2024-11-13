Any Former Official Who Fails To Defend His Country Is Not A Statesman, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra) -- of Communication, Mohammad Momani, emphasized that the government is committed to maintaining a collaborative relationship with the national media, which plays a crucial and vital role in conveying the state's messages to the world and defending its steadfast stances under the leadership of King Abdullah on international platforms. He further noted that any former official who shirks the responsibility of defending the country cannot be considered a true statesman.Momani made his remarks in a meeting held Wednesday with the president and members of the Sanad Association for Youth Thought and Action, as well as members of the Jordanian Youth Movement at the Ministry of Government Communications, in the presence of its Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh.Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, underscored the ongoing commitment to supporting influential media and youth leaders. This effort aims to foster a robust and effective cadre of young leaders dedicated to defending the homeland, its security, and stability. He highlighted that Jordan boasts a wealth of impactful and skilled media professionals, along with influential opinion leaders.Momani pointed out that the Ministry of Government Communications prioritizes engaging with youth and listening to their perspectives on public issues. He affirmed that both government and societal bodies recognize the importance of empowering and supporting young people, emphasizing the need for dialogue and collaboration with them on various topics of interest to citizens, ultimately benefiting the nation.He further noted that the majority of social media and modern communication platform users are young people under the age of 35, constituting approximately 67% of the Jordanian population. This demographic's significant presence calls for greater engagement in promoting positive influences on societal issues and defending national principles.Momani explained that the Cybercrime Law was introduced to protect society and citizens from digital fraud and other offenses that threaten values, privacy, and national unity. He stressed that the law does not prohibit citizens from constructive criticism aimed at addressing problems and correcting institutional decisions, provided it is free from slander or defamation.He emphasized the need to support the Jordanian narrative with objectivity and effectiveness, simplifying it for the public in a way that everyone can understand, while also enhancing digital trust and literacy among all stakeholders. He noted that media and information literacy are fundamental in curbing and dismantling misinformation.The minister called on citizens to seek information from official sources through professional national media outlets to ensure the swift and accurate dissemination of information.He remarked, "One of the key indicators of digital awareness is maintaining national unity and asserting our presence in the digital space and on social media platforms with a voice that reflects our values and principles, ultimately serving the public interest. This will positively impact society and citizens and bolster the pillars of national security and stability."In turn, Sultan Khalaileh, President of the Sanad association, stated that the meeting aimed to establish connections and gain a deeper understanding of the government's media narrative, which reflects the government's viewpoint, alongside the youth discourse prevalent on social media platforms. These platforms encompass diverse currents and segments of society, with a focus on the key steps taken to combat misinformation and media disinformation that threaten the country's security and stability.Momani listened to several contributions from association members, which predominantly focused on the need to unify efforts to elevate youth media, develop young talents, and empower them with the necessary skills, as well as involving them in volunteer campaigns and initiatives that serve Jordan's interests.