TGH Foundation Receives Transformative Gift To Create Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center Within TGH Cancer Institute

The gift paves the way for continued in world-class care for patients with breast cancer in Tampa and beyond.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa General Hospital

(TGH) Foundation has received a substantial gift from author, publisher and businesswoman Helen A. Rich to establish a comprehensive breast cancer center within the TGH Cancer Institute.

Helen's generous support of the TGH Cancer Institute follows her own experience receiving world-class for her recurrence of breast cancer at Tampa General under the care of

Dr. Victoria Rizk, a medical oncologist who specializes in the disease state.

In reflecting on her experience with the TGH Cancer Institute, Helen noted that from her first appointment with Dr. Rizk, she knew she'd made the right choice. Helen appreciated both how quickly the team moved to help her, as well as how their approach was rooted in collaboration, teamwork and patient centricity, which left her feeling confident they were committed to doing what was best for her.

Helen's care experience inspired her to make an $8.5 million donation to create a comprehensive breast cancer center within the Institute, of which $1 million will be used to establish a dedicated Global Health Program within the academic health system's Department of Surgery.

"Helen Rich is a living, breathing example of why our entire team at Tampa General is so committed to making the promise of academic medicine accessible right here in our community and beyond," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "She recognized that the TGH Cancer Institute had access to top clinical talent and breakthrough research that would give her the best chance of not only surviving but thriving in the wake of her diagnosis. And because of her generosity, our organization will be empowered to continue elevating the care we deliver to patients for years to come."

"This transformative gift will support our mission to provide compassionate care and clinical excellence to breast cancer patients in the Tampa Bay region and beyond," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, vice president and executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "It will also enable us to speed up our efforts to improve access to state-of-the-art care for patients in rural areas of our state and reduce the disparities gap in cancer care between urban and rural communities."

Embodying the same spirit of patient-centricity she experienced during her time as a patient at Tampa General, Helen designated a portion of her donation be used to create a mural and other artwork to comfort patients at the TGH Cancer Institute. A believer of spending time in nature, Helen envisions artwork that emulates scenes from the Florida Everglades, such as a river of grass, herons grazing and an alligator in the water.

With this contribution, Helen builds upon a lifetime of supporting organizations that drive meaningful impact by helping others. Following her mother's primary passion of caring for and rescuing animals, particularly horses and dogs, Helen's daughter, Ali DeGray, now oversees their 200-acre animal rescue and farm with a team of over 20 employees. In Pasco County, Helen established the Helen A. Rich K9 Research and Training Campus, where dogs from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the state and sometimes around the country are trained in everything from search and rescue to drug detection. Additionally, Helen leapt into action when Hurricane Helene devastated Florida and North Carolina by supporting local businesses with funding for rebuilding efforts and employee assistance.

"We are so very grateful that Helen chose to support Tampa General Hospital with this wonderful gift," said Frann Leppla, executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Tampa General. "In honoring her caregivers this way, she's leaving a lasting legacy for all of our oncology patients that will make their treatments a little bit brighter."



Helen's gift comes on the heels of several national accolades for the TGH Cancer Institute, which was recognized for delivering exceptional quality of care, patient experience and outcomes in oncology, including:



Newsweek

World's Best Specialized Hospitals for Oncology

– 2024

Newsweek

America's Best Cancer Hospitals

– 2024 Becker's Hospital Review 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs

– 2024

For more information about the TGH Cancer Institute, visit

.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL



Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals , with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers , the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women . Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida.

It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the

TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track

network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh) . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost.

For more information, go to

.

