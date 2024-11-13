C.R. England Announces The Passing Of Industry Icon Gene England

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that C.R. England, Inc. announces the passing of Gene England, Chairman Emeritus, after a remarkable life spanning more than 105 years. Born on October 24th, 1919, in Plain City, Utah, Gene was a pioneer in the trucking and a beloved figure within the C.R. England family.

Gene began his career at a young age, working alongside his father, Chester (C.R.), and brother, Bill, to build C.R. England into a leading company. As a transportation industry icon, he was one of the original truckers, driving millions of miles throughout his life while leading the company with his brother, sons, and grandchildren. Despite his many responsibilities in the office, Gene had a passion to get behind the wheel and get the work done as a professional driver.

In 1940, Gene married the love of his life, June, and soon after, served his country with distinction as a war hero in Okinawa during World War II, where he earned a Bronze Star. His love for trucking and dedication to C.R. England were second only to his devotion to his faith and family.

Gene was a lifelong advocate for truck drivers and the trucking industry, tirelessly promoting the importance of the profession he loved. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, hard work, and a deep commitment to those who keep our country moving.

Details regarding Gene's memorial service will be shared in the near future. In the meantime, the best way to honor his memory is to pay it forward by thanking a truck driver for their service to our country and communities.

Gene England's passing is a great loss to the C.R. England family and the trucking industry at large. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the company he built.

