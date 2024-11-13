Facilitating Business Maintenance Excellence: Atlas Pioneers A Safer, Cleaner, And More Efficient Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formed to help clients manage the burden of their facilities operations, Atlas works behind the scenes, ensuring offices, buildings, schools, and retail spaces are safe and inviting.

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Originally founded in 1995, the company was acquired in 2013 by the current group and later rebranded as Atlas Facilities Maintenance Atlas has revolutionized how businesses care for their spaces with the intent of creating a better working environment for employees. More than a janitorial firm, Atlas focuses on all aspects of building maintenance, from interior to exterior spaces, including landscaping, maintaining floors, HVAC, and overall safety through thorough disinfection protocols. It provides a pleasant space that's as spotless as it is safe and meets all operational needs thanks to the team's multifunctional expertise.

In the US alone, there are millions of active businesses, all working relentlessly to leave a tangible mark on their respective industries. Success in business requires all aspects of an organization to operate at optimal levels.“That starts with the workplace itself, whether that is an office, industrial facility, school, or anything else,” states Alexander Aginsky, CEO of Atlas.“If the space you are working in is well maintained, not only does it improve the health and safety of the workers, but it also boosts morale and makes a good first impression on visitors and potential partners.”

For Atlas, helping clients solve their facilities' maintenance needs and any headaches associated with their work environments is a priority, providing impeccably clean and inviting spaces.“We want to be like an invisible magician that makes it possible for our clients to leave their office dirty and messy at the end of the day, only to come back in the morning to see it has been restored to a pristine condition,” Alexander adds.“Atlas crews work at thousands of locations every night after our customers go home to make that vision a reality, always striving to impress. If the unique Atlas way doesn't satisfy customers, the company promises to fix any shortcomings within 12 hours, or the service is free.”

Led by Alexander, an expert in building companies and driving teams to success, Atlas is poised to become the national market share leader in this competitive industry by bringing new technologies and innovation to this outdated industry. Commercial cleaning and other facility maintenance services offered by Atlas are performed only by experienced and well-trained professionals who adhere to the highest standards of excellence. To achieve this, Atlas has a rigorous selection and training program and a company culture of accountability, upward mobility, and determination.

To assist businesses with complex facility maintenance services, a team of handpicked technicians is available 24/7, ready to tackle any maintenance issues.“We believe in the power of collaboration,” says Alexander.“That's why Atlas works closely with the client's in-house staff, merging our expertise with the internal team's requirements.”

What really differentiates Atlas from its competitors is its relentless pursuit of attention to detail and focus on the individual customers' needs.“No task is too big or too small, and no demand is impossible to achieve,” says Alexander. Atlas embodies the ethos that the 'customer is always right.' Cleanliness can be a very subjective notion, which is why Atlas focuses on the customers' definition of that, always going above and beyond.“Underpromise and overdeliver,” adds Alexander.

“We have always strived to be a one-stop-shop, and I truly believe we've achieved that,” shares Alexander.“We provide a full suite of services across the country, ranging from standard janitorial to repairs and maintenance, landscaping, HVAC, preventative maintenance, handyman, and most other building maintenance. The Atlas Way is the customer way!”

