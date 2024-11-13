Showcasing Leading Automation And AI Solutions At Rockwell Automation Fair And SC24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal, a global leader in industrial and IT infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming presence at two major events: the

Rockwell Fair in Anaheim, California, from November 18–21 along with sister-company Eplan; and SC24 in Atlanta, Georgia, from November 17–22. Attendees can experience the latest in industrial automation and AI-ready IT infrastructure respectively, with both companies leading discussions on sustainability and efficiency.

Rittal is excited to exhibit at Rockwell Automation Fair and SC24.

Continue Reading

Rockwell Automation Fair: Rittal and Eplan - "Make It Matter"

At this year's Rockwell Automation Fair, themed "Make It Matter," Rittal will join forces with Eplan at Booth 112 from November 18–21 in Anaheim, California to demonstrate how together they Power Your Automation Faster. Rittal and Eplan aim to connect ecosystems and streamline processes across operations to drive tangible time- and cost-saving benefits for customers.

Rittal's solutions for enclosures, power distribution, and climate control, combined with Eplan's engineering software, deliver a comprehensive, efficient approach to automation. This synergy allows customers to transform complex processes and enable the entire operation to work as one optimized system, from design and engineering to installation and operations. Some exciting, time-saving solutions to be shown include the new VX25 NEMA 4/4X Double Door, WT Wire Terminal machine, Eplan platform, and Eplan Cable ProD.

Michael Milam, VP of Industrial Automation at Rittal, expressed his interest in this year's show, stating, "Rittal and Eplan are proud to emphasize this year's message of 'Make it Matter' by launching new solutions and technologies designed to deliver a lasting impact across our customers' entire ecosystem. We collaborate to prioritize our customers' needs first and provide the tools necessary for their success."

Attendees can explore the potential of these solutions to accelerate their own operations by visiting Booth 112 . Those interested in a more in-depth discussion are encouraged to book a meeting with an expert or stop by for a conversation at the booth.

SC24: Rittal Brings AI-Ready Solutions to Atlanta

Rittal will also be attending SC24 from November 17–22 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta to showcase its AI-ready solutions in IT infrastructure and cooling. Located at Booth 551 , Rittal will demonstrate how its complete systems meet the growing demands of high-performance computing and AI applications.

The centerpiece of Rittal's SC24 showcase will be advanced direct liquid cooling solutions, including complete CDU In-Row and In-Rack systems that efficiently support generative AI workloads. These cutting-edge systems provide enhanced cooling for systems with high memory requirements, offering hyperscalers, colocation providers, and data centers reliable options to meet the complex thermal management needs of advanced IT infrastructure.

Cassiano Fabris, VP of Global Key Accounts at Rittal, expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities at SC24, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of such a vibrant event, spend time with our customers and partners, and be able to launch and showcase our cutting-edge IT solutions, specially our liquid cooling innovations that will support the efficient deployment of AI computing all over the world."

Rittal invites attendees to book a meeting in advance with an expert. Visitors are also welcome to stop by Booth 551 to learn more about Rittal's AI-ready offerings and discuss how their power, cooling, and rack solutions can support growing data demands.

About Rittal LLC

Rittal LLC is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest manufacturer of enclosures in the world, Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. Learn more at rittal.

About Eplan

Eplan is a global leader in software and service solutions for electrical, automation, and mechatronic engineering. Specializing in cutting-edge design software for machine and panel builders, Eplan supports 68,000 customers worldwide via standardized and customized interfaces to ERP and PLM/PDM systems. As part of the Friedhelm Loh Group along with Rittal, Eplan is dedicated to pushing efficiency, integration, and automation in engineering forward. Learn more at eplanusa.

SOURCE Rittal North America LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED