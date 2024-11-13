Olympus Corp. Of The Americas Celebrates Solutions, Collaborations During COPD Awareness Month

Olympus will host a patient webinar on COPD options

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During COPD Awareness Month, Olympus Corp. of the Americas is celebrating strides in emphysema treatment and working with groups like Right2Breathe to bring attention to the treatment options available to patients.

In partnership with Right2Breathe, Olympus Corp. of the Americas will host a webinar Nov. 19 during COPD Awareness Month that explores emphysema and COPD, endobronchial valve treatment and potential benefits of the minimally invasive Spiration ValveTM treatment option.

Emphysema is a progressive form of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) characterized by a loss of elasticity and enlargement of the air sacs of the lung. The diseased lobes of the lungs become hyperinflated, causing significant challenges with breathing. COPD affects about 16 million adults in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1

An Important Option for Patients

Beverly Lewis suffers from emphysema as a result of smoking, a habit she acknowledges she stubbornly continued while also trying to quit for years. After worsening breathing problems, the Pensacola, Fla. resident found herself winded after walking a block and was in and out of the hospital every few months. She was eventually discharged to home hospice care with only days to live.

"I was told to get my affairs in order," Lewis said.

Her pulmonologist suggested a bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) procedure with Olympus' SpirationTM Valve System, a device that redirects air from diseased parts of the lung to healthier parts, allowing the healthier lung tissue to expand and function more effectively.

The procedure allowed the now 68-year-old Lewis to return to her life, including playing piano at her church.

"This is the best thing that I ever had done," she said.2

Building Alliances, Spreading the Word

In partnership with Right2Breathe, Olympus will host a patient webinar 4:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 that explores emphysema and COPD, endobronchial valve treatment, potential benefits of the minimally invasive Spiration ValveTM treatment option and what to expect during the procedure. The event is open to the public and the registration form is available here .

Study results looking at the effectiveness and durability of treatment with the Spiration Valve indicated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function, respiratory symptoms and quality-of-life scores at 24 months after treatment.3

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Increase Access to Life-changing Care

Emphysema remains critically under-diagnosed, which means many people suffering from the disease are not already under the care of a pulmonologist and thus are not offered various treatment options, like the Spiration Valve.

Olympus now supports physicians through an innovative AI screening program, called SeleCTTM Screening, which proactively reviews all chest computed tomography (CT) scans throughout the health system to help identify patients who may benefit from the procedure.

Physicians are notified if a potentially qualified patient is identified so that they can be contacted for further evaluation for the Spiration Valve. One phone call may bring options and hope for a chronic disease – representing an exciting pairing of AI and the FDA-designated breakthrough treatment with Spiration Valves.

Potential adverse events which may be associated with the use of the Spiration Valve System may include, but are not limited to, pneumothorax, worsening of COPD symptoms, pneumonia, and dyspnea. A full list of prescriptive information and additional information on indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and potential complications is available here .

"Access is an important factor when it comes to procedures like bronchoscopic lung volume reduction, and that's what's important to Olympus," said Swarna Alcorn, Business Unit Vice President, Respiratory, Olympus America, Inc. "Connecting patients with procedures that offer the possibility of an improved quality of life is at the core of all we do, and we invest in products like the Spiration Valve System because they are at the intersection of patient focus, innovation and impact."

