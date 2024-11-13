(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2024

Leading sales training provider recognized for virtual training programs that improve the effectiveness of customer-facing teams

- Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks GroupGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has been included on Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2024 for virtual programs that engage participants, drive behavior change, and produce measurable results.“Virtual training is here to stay, and The Brooks Group continues to develop virtual resources that target current sales challenges and proactively anticipate trends. We are committed to providing highly relevant, interactive, and effective virtual training programs that equip sales professionals for every selling scenario,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group.The Brooks Group delivers online training through live, virtual instructor-led training (VILT), and self-paced learning via the BrooksUPTM AI-enabled eLearning platform. The company's virtual solutions deliver a straightforward sales process that improves the effectiveness of customer-facing teams.Program participants surveyed 6 to 12 months after training reported improved business outcomes including:- 96% use the skills learned in their daily activity.- 87% report that the training process improved their sales performance in a quantifiable way.- 63% attribute up to 10 or more new accounts/customers.- 63% have made additional sales to existing accounts.- 82% indicated an improvement in their manager's coaching skills.Companies on the Selling Power list demonstrate consistent expertise to help their clients reach and exceed sales goals, regardless of economic conditions, including:- Scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings- Strategies to keep participants engaged- Methodologies for supporting knowledge retention- Innovative response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace- Client satisfaction and feedback“Research shows that the rapid proliferation of AI is turning the sales training world, particularly the virtual sales training world, upside down. That's why it's more critical than ever to identify the organizations that deliver best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales,” said Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner.CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2024 list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.See the complete list at:About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit .About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For more information, visit###

