DDEX Announces Vistex Has Joined Industry Standards-Setting Organization As Full Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Isherwood, DDEX SecretariatNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DDEX , the international standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the exchange of data and information across the industry, has announced that Vistex, a global leader in enterprise software solutions for the music industry, specializing in managing copyright, licensing, royalties and other revenue and margin management processes, has joined DDEX. As a full member, Vistex will be able to participate in and influence the development of future international standards in the digital music value chain.“We're pleased to welcome Vistex as a full member at DDEX,” said Mark Isherwood, DDEX Secretariat.“Their decades of experience in providing rights management software and services to music publishers and record companies, particularly in the independent sectors, provides a unique view into the operational requirements of smaller rights owners and administrators. This particular group of companies have not easily been able to implement DDEX's standards. The involvement in the development and evolution of the DDEX standards by Vistex offers the opportunity for that to change as the standards can become an extension of the services Vistex offers to its client base. The insight Vistex brings will also be a great asset to the DDEX membership as a whole.”“Vistex continually invests in its products so that our clients can stay ahead in a rapidly changing Music Industry,” said Amos Biegun, CEO at Vistex.“We have always supported the design and implementation of industry standards and services having defined the most common format for the exchange and shipment of catalogue data from the early days of our involvement with the industry; most recently with our tools to access the ISWC Allocation and Resolution services. We're passionate about helping music organizations easily capture, harness and exploit their data. Working with DDEX, Vistex will shape its software and services to support the data backbone of the industry and pass these benefits on to our clients to get the greatest possible return.”Designed and implemented by music industry experts, Vistex solutions are at the heart of record label and music publisher businesses around the world. They manage metadata and contract information, handle registrations and royalty processing, provide detailed analysis reporting, and integration of royalty statements into a company's website.Membership to DDEX is open to any organization with a business interest in digital media content; there are currently over 150 members worldwide. While a company does not need to become a member to implement any of the DDEX standards, being a member of DDEX provides the opportunity to participate in and influence the development of international standards in the digital value chain. Information about membership of DDEX is available at .Sign up for the DDEX newsletter to receive regular updates from the Secretariat at .For more information about Vistex, visit .Follow DDEX on:Twitter: @DDEXNetFacebook: @DDEXstandardsLinkedIn Company page: DDEXLinkedIn Group: DDEXFollow Vistex on:X: @VistexFacebook: @VistexLinkedIn Company page: Vistex# # #About DDEXFormed in 2006, DDEX is an international standards-setting organization made up of leading media companies, music licensing organizations, digital service providers, and technical intermediaries that is dedicated to improving the exchange of data and information across the music industry. To support the automated exchange of information along the digital value chain, DDEX has standardized the format in which information is represented in messages and the method by which the messages are exchanged between business partners. These standards help rights holders, retailers, and technical intermediaries to more effectively communicate information along the digital value chain. This leads to efficient business transactions, reduced costs, and increased revenues for all sectors involved. DDEX standards are developed by members, and then made available for free, industry-wide implementation. For more information, visit .About VistexVistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit .Vistex Media Contact:Alex Dehnert, (847) 490-0420, ...DDEX Media Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, (646) 484-6746, ...Zach Gulino, (562) 472-7993, ...

Laurie Jakobsen

Jaybird Communications

+1 917-697-2274

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.